India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is expected to make his much-awaited return to competitive action when India take on England in the 5th rescheduled Test, which will conclude the Test series postponed last year due to a Covid outbreak in the Indian camp. Jadeja played for Chennai Super Kings during the first half of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, before a bruised rib ruled him out for the last four games of the season. Eyeing a fresh start, Jadeja, who had a disappointing outing with CSK during IPL 2022, took to social media recently and shared a post.

"Looking to start fresh in the different jersey," Jadeja captioned a photo of himself, where he can be seen donning India's training shirt.

Looking to start fresh in the different jersey pic.twitter.com/EhKX1svf1H — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) June 18, 2022

Under Jadeja's leadership, CSK won just two games from a possible eight. Following that, he stepped down as captain of CSK midway through the season, with MS Dhoni once again taking charge of the team.

Team India will play a four-day practice game against Leicestershire (June 24-27) ahead of the Test match against England in Edgbaston, starting July 1.

The visitors will also play three T20Is and as many ODIs against England, following the conclusion of the Test.

India currently lead the series 2-1

England vs India Test series schedule

5th Test, Edgbaston, July 1-5

England vs India 2022, T20I series schedule

1st T201, Ageas Bowl, July 7

2nd T20I, Edgbaston, July 9

3rd T20I, Trent Bridge, July 10

England vs India 2022, ODI series schedule

1st ODI, The Oval, July 12

2nd ODI, Lord's, July 14

3rd ODI, Old Trafford, July 17