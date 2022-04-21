IPL 2022, MI vs CSK LIVE Updates: Robin Uthappa Departs, Ambati Rayudu Going Strong In Run-Chase
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
- 22:27 (IST)Six - Dube hits Meredith for a huge sixDube takes on Meredith and hits him over the mid-off region for a much-needed sixCSK 74/3 after 10.1 overs
- 22:21 (IST)50 partnership but a wicket falls - Uthappa departsUthappa and Rayudu bring their 50-run partnership but the former loses his wicket soon to UnadkatCSK 66/3 after 9 overs
- 22:15 (IST)Six - Uthappa follows it up with a huge sixUthappa follows the controversial decision with a huge six straight down the ground off ShokeenCSK 56/2 after 7.5 overs
- 22:14 (IST)Uthappa survives as third umpire deems not outA huge moment in the game as third umpire gives not out to a catch which may or may not have hit the groundShokeen is denied his first IPL wicket, Uthappa survivesCSK 50/2 after 7.4 overs
- 22:09 (IST)Chennai Super Kings need 108 runs in 78 ballsCSK are 48/2 after 7 oversUthappa and Rayudu are stitching together a much-needed partnership for the third wicket
- 22:02 (IST)Six - Uthappa hits a much-needed sixUthappa hits a much-needed six as he launches Unadkat's full delivery for a huge six straight down the groundCSK 46/2 after 6 overs
- 21:58 (IST)Rayudu and Uthappa eye to CSK's chancesRayudu and Uthappa are key to CSK's chances as they aim to get past the 156-run targetCSK 39/2 after 5.2 overs
- 21:48 (IST)Wicket - Daniel Sams gets Santner nowDaniel Sams is flying high as he removes Santner to jolt CSK their second wicket in the run-chaseCSK 16/1 after 2.3 overs
- 21:43 (IST)CSK need to calm nerves in the run-chase of 156 runs vs MICSK will need to gather their thoughts after losing Ruturaj earlySantner and Uthappa will have to build together a partnershipCSK 15/1 after 2 overs
- 21:32 (IST)Wicket - Daniel Sams gets Ruturaj on the first ballWhat a start for MI as Daniel Sams removes Ruturaj Gaikwad on the first ball of the run-chaseCSK 0/1 after 0.1 overs
- 21:30 (IST)CSK Run-chase about to beginCSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa are in the middlePacer Daniel Sams to start proceedings
- 21:21 (IST)MI Finish at 155/7 in 20 overs vs CSKMI Score 155/7Tilak Varma has hit one of the most gutsy half-centuries one would witness in IPL cricket as he powered MI's innings past the 150-run markCSK will aim to get a good start and chase down the target
- 21:07 (IST)50 - Tilak Varma hits 50Tilak Varma is making it count with a brilliant 50MI aiming for a score near 150MI 135/7 in 18.3 overs
- 21:04 (IST)Wicket - Daniel Sams departs to BravoMI will need to stretch the score somehow as they lose Daniel Sams to Dwayne BravoMI 120/7 after 20.2 overs
- 20:52 (IST)Wicket - Pollard departs for 14 runsTheekshana gets pollard for 14 runs as MI are 6 down nowMI 111/6 after 16.2 overs
- 20:49 (IST)Four - Tilak Verma hits a confident fourTilak Varma hits a beautiful four over the covers boundaryPollard is also striking the ball nicely and remains key to MI's chances of getting to a big score
- 20:43 (IST)Six - Pollard gets into the action with a sixPollard is doing just Pollard things as he hits one into the crowd for a much-needed sixMI 99/5 after 14.4 overs
- 20:36 (IST)Wicket - Hrithik Shokeen departs for 25Dwayne Bravo gets Hrithik Shokeen for 25MI are five down now and in comes Kieron PollardMI 85/5 after 13.3 overs
- 20:32 (IST)Four - Hrithik Shokeen hits a brilliant four off JadejaHrithik Shokeen is making the most of the dropped catch by Jadeja as he hits the spinner in the next over for a brilliant boundaryMI 85/4 after 13.1 overs
- 20:23 (IST)Six - Tilak Varma hits Jadeja for a much-needed maximumTilak Varma slog sweeps Jadeja over the mid-wicket fence for a huge sixMI 64/4 after 10.2 overs
- 20:21 (IST)MI looking to recover from early joltsTilak Varma and Hrithik Shokeen are looking to rebuild the MI inningsBoth batters are relying on singles and doubles for the time being sand trying to stitch a partnership
- 20:14 (IST)Wicket - Suryakumar Yadav departs for 32 runsSuryakumar Yadav falls for 32 runs as MI are reeling now at 47/4 inside 8 oversMitchell Santner brings the downfall of the dangerous batter who was looking to rebuild MI's innings
- 20:03 (IST)Suryakumar is showing a good fight in the middleIt seems as if Suryakumar Yadav is batting against a totally different opposition and a completely different pitchHe has raced to 32 runs off 19 ballsMI 45/3 after 6.3 overs
- 19:56 (IST)Dropped Catch - Bravo drops a sitter as Mukesh bowls beautifullyTilak Varma gets a reprieve as Bravo drops a sitterMukesh Choudhary is on fire hereMI 27/3 in 4.1 overs
- 19:51 (IST)Wicket - Mukesh Choudhary strikes again, Brevis goes for 4Mukesh Choudhary is on fire as he removes Brevis for 4 runsMI 23/3 after 3 overs
- 19:45 (IST)Wicket - Mukesh Choudhary strikes again, Ishan falls for a duckMukesh Choudhary has two wicket in his first over itselfThis time, Ishan Kishan falls for a duckMI 2/2 after 0.5 overs
- 19:34 (IST)Wicket- Mukesh Choudhary gets RohitRohit Sharma departs on the second ball of the match as Mukesh Choudhary strikesMI 0/1 after 0.2 overs
- 19:30 (IST)Match begins - All eyes on Right Sharma and Ishan KishanMI openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma are in the middleMukesh Choudhary starts proceedings for CSKMI 0/0 after 0.1 overs
- 19:16 (IST)Playing XI and what captains had to say at the tossMumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit BumrahChennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh ChoudharyAt the toss:Rohit Sharma: The surfaces have changed a bit from what we played in the first game. The teams have won batting first here in the last 3-4 games, so it is a blessing in disguise. We have made three changes. Riley Meredith is making his debut for Mumbai, Hrithik Shokeen is an off-spinner and making his debut, Daniel Sams comes back. Whenever we make those changes we see if we can find the right balance. We don't want to compromise on our batting and at the same time don't want to compromise on our bowling, we try and keep that intact with five bowling options. There's a bit of bounce and we know he (Meredith) can bowl quick that is the reason we got him in. Sometimes you have to look at the opposition as well, they have 3-4 left handers in the middle and that's why we wanted an off-spinner. We are trying to keep things as simple as possible and not complicate them, but the season has not gone as we wanted and hence those many changes. We have to win all games, but we can't look that far ahead. We have to see how we perform in this game and take it from there.Ravindra Jadeja: We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks a bit damp and we want to take advantage of that. It might spin a bit initially and the dew might come in the second half. We have a couple of changes in place of Moeen and Jordan we are going with Pretorius and Santner. He's (Milne) injured and has to go home.
- 19:06 (IST)Toss: CSK opt to bowl vs MICSK have opted to bowl first vs MIRavindra Jadeja won the toss
- 19:05 (IST)CSK make two changesCSK have also made two changesA couple of changes for CSK. Moeen and Jordan, Pretorius and Santner come in.
- 18:58 (IST)Dube and Kishan speak before the matchWhat both players had to say before the match:Shivam Dube: "It's amazing to be a father. It feels difference and trying to be a good father, not a strict one. The confidence was much needed in my cricket in IPL, so I have got the confidence and I always felt that I had the skill and talent to perform well in the IPL, just needed to be given confidence and I got that from CSK. So, I'm showing my skills now. There is no pressure now, if you're wearing Yellow jersey, there's always big support from the fans and the support staff."Ishan Kishan: "I always think this is the season's biggest match, considering the number of times we have won the title and the rivalry that exists between us. It's also important for us to win, we just need to continue playing with intensity. We always play to win, they (CSK) have a lot of experience, Dhoni behind the stumps backs his bowlers and passes a lot of information, so we need to be a step ahead of them. He (Sachin Tendulkar - mentor, Mumbai Indians) just told me to be myself, people know that I'm an attacking player and I shouldn't play with any fear of failure."
- 18:57 (IST)Two debuts for Mumbai Indians for today's matchMumbai Indians have two debutants. Rohit Sharma hands the cap to Riley Meredith and Hrithik Shokeen. The Aussie pacer might be coming in for Tymal Mills.
- 18:54 (IST)Arjun Tendulkar had a peach of a delivery up his sleeve vs Ishan Kishanin trainingArjun Tendulkar bowled a brilliant yorker and it ended up castling Ishan Kishan during a training session
- 18:51 (IST)Hello and Welcome to the Live Blog of MI vs CSK IPL 2022 game !Hello and Welcome to the Live Blog of MI vs CSK IPL 2022 gameMI will be looking to register their first win in the tournament after a dismal start to this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) which has seen them lose six back-to-back matchesCSK, on the other hand, have one win in as many games and will look to bring their campaign back on trackAll eyes will be on the likes of Rohit Sharma, who is personally struggling with the bat at the momentWhile, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja will have to lead from the front for CSK
