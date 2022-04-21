Playing XI and what captains had to say at the toss

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah





Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary





At the toss:





Rohit Sharma: The surfaces have changed a bit from what we played in the first game. The teams have won batting first here in the last 3-4 games, so it is a blessing in disguise. We have made three changes. Riley Meredith is making his debut for Mumbai, Hrithik Shokeen is an off-spinner and making his debut, Daniel Sams comes back. Whenever we make those changes we see if we can find the right balance. We don't want to compromise on our batting and at the same time don't want to compromise on our bowling, we try and keep that intact with five bowling options. There's a bit of bounce and we know he (Meredith) can bowl quick that is the reason we got him in. Sometimes you have to look at the opposition as well, they have 3-4 left handers in the middle and that's why we wanted an off-spinner. We are trying to keep things as simple as possible and not complicate them, but the season has not gone as we wanted and hence those many changes. We have to win all games, but we can't look that far ahead. We have to see how we perform in this game and take it from there.





Ravindra Jadeja: We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks a bit damp and we want to take advantage of that. It might spin a bit initially and the dew might come in the second half. We have a couple of changes in place of Moeen and Jordan we are going with Pretorius and Santner. He's (Milne) injured and has to go home.