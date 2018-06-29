India vs Ireland, Live Score 2nd T20I: Ireland win the toss, opt to field vs India

Virat Kohli-led Team India outplayed Ireland in the first of two Twenty20 Internationals as the visitors scored 208/5 before restricting the hosts for 132/9 in Dublin on Wednesday. As the two teams meet for the second time at the same venue on Friday, Ireland would be hoping to hit back against their higher-ranked opponents. Although the margin of defeat in the opener was 76 runs, Ireland were quite impressive overall. After Indian openers Rohit Sharma (97) and Shikhar Dhawan (74) blazed away to put up a 160-run stand in 16 overs, the Irish bowlers did manage to claw back. Peter Chase, who recorded figures of 4 for 35, was the pick of the Ireland bowlers as he got rid of MS Dhoni, Sharma and skipper Kohli at crucial junctures.( Live Score: India vs Ireland )

Live Updates Between India vs Ireland 2nd T20I, straight from The Village, Malahide, Dublin

20:07 IST: Ireland XI: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, James Shannon, Andy Balbirnie, Simi Singh, Gary Wilson (capt and wk), Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Thompson, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase

20:05 IST: Four changes in the Indian camp: KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Umesh Yadav and Siddarth Kaul are in the the playing XI. Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah sit out.

20:00 IST: Ireland win the toss, opt to field against India in the second T20I.

Ireland wins the toss and elects to bowl first against #TeamIndia.#IREvIND pic.twitter.com/BGYbP4xZAI — BCCI (@BCCI) June 29, 2018

19:50 IST: Pitch report! Even covering of light grass all over the pitch. Win the toss, bowl first says Murali Karthik at the pitch report.

19:45 IST: Siddarth Kaul is now the 305th player to represent India in the T20Is.

19:40 IST: Excellent News! Debut for Siddarth Kaul.

19:35 IST: It's bright and sunny here at the The Village, Malahide

19:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the second T20I between India and Ireland.

Boyd Rankin and Paul Stirling also managed to keep things moderately tight too. As far as the batsmen were concerned, James Shannon, who is not very experienced in international cricket, did well against a strong bowling attack to score a 35-ball 60 with five fours and four sixes. In the end, Ireland fell well short on all counts as Kuldeep Yadav, the Player of the Match, claimed 4 wickets 21 and got India a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. "They played the fast bowlers well, but struggled against the spinners, because they were not using their feet properly. We (he and Yuzvendra Chahal) varied the pace. Maybe they are not used to it," said Yadav. "I did not expect it to spin like it did in the second innings," Yadav said after the game. Now that India have started their much-anticipated tour of the United Kingdom on a bright note, Kohli said that the touring party will experiment with their middle-order batting. The 29-year-old believes that a flexible batting order will help keep India's opponents guessing while they are in Ireland and England.

India can't lose the series now, so the team management has decided to field the players like Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Siddarth Kaul and Umesh Yadav, who missed the first outing. "We're going to give everyone a go in this series. The management and me as captain decided it. There're no mysteries and we're looking everyone to give game time," said Kohli at the post-match ceremony. Another run-fest is on the cards at the warm and sunny Malahide on Friday and Ireland will have an excellent opportunity to notch up a win against a top team, while India would be hoping to make light work of their lower-ranked opposition.

