The organisers of Legends League Cricket on Saturday confirmed that the second edition of the tournament will be played in India instead of Oman. Keeing in mind the huge fan base in India for the legends of the game and the first season's response received from India, LLC decided to shift the base to India for the upcoming season in September 2022. The first season saw a humongous following from India, for the legends playing from across the globe. During season two, the Legends League Cricket will add more excitement with more than 110 legends from the sport.

The cricket grounds are being decided upon for the league which is starting from September 20, 2022. Cricketing Legends from more than nine nations are to participate.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder, and CEO, of Legends League Cricket, said, "We have been constantly receiving requests from fans to hold the series in India and we are excited to bring the Legends League second season back home. We have the maximum number of cricket fans here in India."

"The first season had maximum viewership from India, followed by Pakistan and Sri Lanka followed by the rest of the world. We hope to give a better experience to our viewers and cricket enthusiasts. We are sure that the cricketing fans will rejoice in our decision to shift the base to India as the excitement of watching live cricket cannot be matched," he added.

Several players such as Harbhajan Singh, Eoin Morgan, Dale Steyn, Jacques Kallis and Irfan Pathan will be part of the second edition of Legends League Cricket.

More details about the Venues and dates would be announced soon for this season. The third season will be scheduled in March 2023 in Oman.

