Swashbuckling batter Suryakumar Yadav on Friday expressed his delight at being appointed captain of the Indian T20 side for the tour of Sri Lanka, saying the last few weeks have been "nothing short of a dream". In a heartfelt post, Suryakumar thanked everyone for keeping faith in him and for receiving plenty of support in recent times. The 33-year-old Suryakumar succeeded Rohit Sharma as India's captain in the shortest format ahead of flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya. "Thank you so much for outpouring love, support and best wishes from you. Last few weeks have been nothing short of a dream and I am truly grateful," Suryakumar wrote on Instagram.

"Playing for the country is the most special feeling that I will never be able to describe in words. This new role brings with it, a lot of responsibility, excitement and enthusiasm. I hope to keep receiving your support and blessings. All fame reaches God, God is great," Suryakumar added.

Suryakumar was part of the team that triumphed in the T20 World Cup last month and signed off by pulling off an extraordinary catch in the deep off the bowling of Pandya to send back the dangerous David Miller who looked on course to take South Africa past India's target in the title clash at Barbados.

His deputy in Sri Lanka will be Shubman Gill, who will be donning the vice-captain's hat.

The 24-year-old replaced Hardik as the vice-captain of the ODI as well as the T20I teams.

However, the star all-rounder will be travelling as a player for the T20I series.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)