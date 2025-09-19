Australia suffered yet another setback ahead of their three-match T20I series against New Zealand as wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis was ruled out with a right calf strain. Alex Carey has been called up as his replacement for the series beginning October 1 in Mount Maunganui, as per ESPNcricinfo. Inglis reportedly felt soreness in his calf after a running session in Perth earlier this week. A scan confirmed the injury. The 30-year-old had also battled a calf strain during last year's Boxing Day Test against India, which sidelined him for the remainder of the Big Bash League.

This latest blow makes Inglis the fourth frontline Australian cricketer to miss the tour. Pat Cummins is out due to lumbar bone stress, Cameron Green has been asked to focus on Sheffield Shield cricket as part of his Ashes preparation, while pacer Nathan Ellis was unavailable due to impending birth of his first child.

Despite the setback, Inglis is expected to regain fitness in time for the ODI series against India starting October 19 in Perth.

Inglis had been a pivotal member in the T20 side, scoring two centuries at No. 3 and providing the link between the top order of Mitchell Marsh-Travis Head and the middle-order firepower of Glenn Maxwell and Tim David. His 360-degree stroke play against both pace and spin made him invaluable in the team's aggressive batting blueprint.

With Inglis absent, Carey is likely to slot in as the wicketkeeper, batting at No. 7.

Australia T20I squad vs New Zealand: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

