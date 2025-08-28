Ahead of the much-anticipated Ashes 2025 series, Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood heaped praise on England's batting unit, calling it the best he has seen in his career so far. He also stated that the visitors will be arriving with one of the strongest batting line-ups in recent times. Speaking at an event to promote Play Cricket Week, the seasoned pacer highlighted the depth and talent in England's batting, singling out Joe Root and Harry Brook, who are currently ranked first and second in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings. "England has obviously been quite flat wickets recently, the last few years, and it's been a really dry summer as well, so they are probably starting to get tired and spin now," Hazlewood said, commenting on England's recent Test performances, as quoted by ICC.

"I think (Harry Brook) will adapt. He's a good player. He's at the top of the rankings for a reason, and he'll be a tough challenge. I think a fresh face like Harry Brook might find it easier. There's no baggage behind him and he can just come out and play with freedom as he does," he added.

Hazlewood also shared his views on the No.1 ranked Men's Test batter Joe Root, who will be on a quest to break his deadlock for a Test century Down Under.

"When (Root) first came out, it was a little bit of a different attack. It was probably (Mitchell) Johnson, (Ryan) Harris, and (Peter) Siddle. Gaz (Nathan Lyon) has been around a long time now, so he was probably there, but we sort of just jumped on the back of that. Joe's probably in the form of his life as well. So they're an unbelievable batting line, to be honest. The top seven have done really well...so it's a challenge," the bowler said.

Root, who made his Test debut in Australia in 2013, has played 14 matches in the country, scoring 892 runs at an average of 35.68.

The England batting icon has been in sensational form with the bat over the past couple of years.

During the recent five-Test series against India, Root had surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-getter in Men's Test history. The 34-year-old also became the first-ever batter to amass 6000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship.

England's hopes will be pinned on Root's form with the bat as they eye their first Test series win against Australia since 2015.

The first Test of the Ashes 2025 will begin on November 21 in Perth.