Northamptonshire has confirmed that New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham will join the club for the 2022 Vitality Blast. A regular in the New Zealand side since his T20 debut in 2012, Neesham has now made close to 200 appearances in the shortest format.

"I'm excited to get going with Northamptonshire in 2022. The club has a fantastic history in the Blast and I hope that we can recreate those successes from 2013 and 2016," Neesham said in an official statement.

The all-rounder has 2,360 runs and 158 wickets to his name in T20 cricket, boasting an impressive strike rate of 136 with the bat.

Steelbacks Skipper Josh Cobb has had first-hand experience of what the experienced Neesham offers.

"Having spent time with him at the Welsh Fire in The HunJimmy Neesham Joins Northamptonshire For 2022 Vitality Blastdred last year I know what he can bring to us," Cobb said.

Promoted

Subject to international clearance, Neesham will join the Steelbacks for the duration of the 2022 Vitality Blast and will also be available for selection for Northamptonshire in the County Championship fixture in June.

"The opportunity to possibly play some First-Class cricket for the county in Division One is also an exciting challenge," Neesham said.