Jemimah Rodrigues is one of the brightest stars in women's cricket, and as she turns 25 today, we celebrate her grit, elegance and match winning performances as she gears up for her World Cup debut later this month. From Mumbai maidans to the world stage, her journey has been nothing short of inspiring. As she turns 25 today, here's a look at her top 5 achievements so far, which started from the U-19 circuits to India's international cricket stage:

Record-Breaking Domestic Debut - dominating the U19 scene

At just 17, Jemimah announced her arrival in style by smashing an unbeaten 202 in a One Day U-19 match against Saurashtra. Her knock was a glimpse of her fearless stroke play, setting the tone for her journey as one of India's promising batters.

Gritty Half-Century Against Australia in ODI

In the 1st Women's ODI of the series against Australia on December 28, 2023, she anchored India's innings with a tenacious 82 off 77 balls, helping India post 282/8 - the highest ODI total against Australia at the time.

Maiden ODI Century & National Record

Jemimah logged her first ODI century knocking 102 of 91 balls against Ireland in Rajkot on January 12th 2025; powering India to a record-breaking 370/5 - the highest total in India Women's Cricket ODI history. That maiden ton moved her into the top 20 of the ICC Women's ODI batting rankings, landing her at 19th place with 563 points.

Match-Winning All-Round Masterclass

In a high-pressure must-win second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur (July 19, 2023), Jemimah delivered one of her finest performances; she scored a 86 off 78 balls, showcasing her all-round brilliance by claiming 4 wickets for just 3 runs and 3.1 overs. Her match-defining display led India to a 108-run victory, levelling the series.

Shining on the Global Stage

Represented India in over 100 international matches across formats, and becoming a dependable middle-order batter, and an impact player in crucial matches. She also made her mark in global leagues like The Hundred (England) and the Women's Premier League (India), earning recognition as a consistent batter and crowd favourite.

With 25 remarkable years behind her, Jemimah Rodrigues stands ready to embrace the biggest stage of all- The ICC Women's World Cup. As she continues to break records and inspire a new generation, fans everywhere are eager to watch her next chapter unfold. Here's wishing her success, big runs, and many more memorable innings in the years to come.

