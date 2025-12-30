Jasprit Bumrah is one of the key players for the Indian cricket team. As the T20 World Cup 2026 gets closer, there is a lot of focus on the pacer's fitness. Only the presence of Bumrah in the Playing XI gives the team a huge boost. Given his fitness has been a big concern off late, the team management has also started taking things seriously. His workload management is being looked after. As per multiple reports, Bumrah is set to be rested for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, while the pacer has been named in the squad for the five-match T20I series against the Blackcaps. The bowling ace has already started preparing for the games that will take place right before the T20 World Cup.

Bumrah on Monday made a surprise nets appearance at the Gujarat College Ground where Tamil Nadu were playing against Karnataka in a Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 game, reported Sportstar. He had a warm-up session and then started bowling with a small run-up before getting back to his natural one, the report said, adding that Bumrah didn't operate at full tilt.

Bumrah has consistently been a game-changer in T20Is, effectively closing down one end and making it a 16-over contest for the opposition. He's taken 103 wickets in 83 matches at an average of 18.17 and an impressive economy rate of 6.39.

His standout performance earned him the Player of the Tournament award at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, where India emerged victorious, taking 15 wickets in eight matches.

The right-arm pacer has played 52 Tests, claiming 234 wickets at an impressive average of 19.79. He's also achieved 16 five-wicket hauls, with 13 of those coming against tough opponents like Australia, England, and South Africa.

Bumrah has been a dominant force in ODIs as well, with 149 wickets in 89 matches at an average of 23.55 and an economy rate of 4.59. He played a crucial role in India's run to the ICC World Cup 2023 final, taking 20 wickets in the tournament.

