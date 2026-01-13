Veteran Indian cricket team batter Ajinkya Rahane believes that Virat Kohli's attitude of learning and never giving up is sometimes mistaken for arrogance. Rahane offered insight into the star batter's pre-match routines and highlighted the amount of detail that goes into his preparations. Rahane spent several years in the dressing room with Virat, and both were part of the leadership group in the side. Over the years, Virat has been accused of being arrogant and overly aggressive on the field. However, Rahane believes it is his passion and intent for the sport.

"However much we talk about Virat Kohli is never enough. But I have seen him very closely, how he goes about his batting. We talk about his passion and his intent each and every time. But I feel what stands out is his attitude - the attitude of learning, the attitude of never giving up. People outside think Virat is arrogant, but he is not. He gets into the zone," Rahane said on Cricbuzz.

Rahane also revealed that Virat used to stop talking to his teammates just ahead of the game and wear his AirPods to get into the zone. He added that it took the teammates some time to understand Virat's pre-game preparations.

"I saw him two days before the game. He'll hardly talk to people, even to his teammates. That's what actually gets him into the zone. He'll always wear his AirPods or try and listen to whatever he wants to and what he likes to get into the zone."

"Initially, it took all the players a little bit of time - why is he doing that? But then I got to know that he's actually getting into the zone by not talking to the players or anyone," he added.