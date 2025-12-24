Fans were unable to catch a glimpse of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the star batters smashed centuries on their return to action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday. The reason? The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was unable to broadcast or live stream their respective games from the opening round of the tournament. Rohit, who was making his return to the tournament after seven years, made a mockery of an inexperienced Sikkim bowling attack with a 94-ball 155 in Jaipur.

Kohli, on the other hand, led the charge for Delhi with a 101-ball 131 against Andhra Pradesh at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

However, fans were unable to witness their knocks as the BCCI decided to telecast just two matches from the opening round. While the BCCI did release footage of Kohli and Rohit's innings, the board faced backlash from fans over the poor video quality. Many mocked the BCCI, claiming the highlights looked as if they were recorded with a vintage camera.

Recored in Nokia 7650 — PariVesh (@ForeverImvKohli) December 24, 2025

Is this CCTV footage — Elon Tiwari (@Elon_tiwari) December 24, 2025

Nokia has better quality than this — .........? (@ROCKYSR45____sr) December 24, 2025

Looks like BCCI used 90s Camera for recording this video — Kapil (@kapiljaat23) December 24, 2025

The camera which is used for recording pic.twitter.com/x2O0jw6oS5 — Cheeky Singles (@CheekySingles) December 24, 2025

Chasing Sikkim's 236 runs in Jaipur, Rohit began confidently, hitting a series of sixes and fours that made the target seem easy to reach. Approaching 14,000 runs in the 50-over format, this century marked the former India skipper's 37th in List A cricket, adding to his tally of 33 international centuries for India.

Following Rohit's impressive 155 for Mumbai, Kohli marked his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years with a typical century during a 299-run chase against Andhra at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Kohli confidently led the chase, showcasing his usual flair, and scored a dazzling hundred. This marked his 58th List A century and his third century in four innings since the South Africa series earlier this month.

(With IANS Inputs)