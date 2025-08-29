Roger Binny is no longer the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, with vice-president Rajeev Shukla currently in charge as interim chief until the next elections, sources told NDTV. Shukla will be in charge till the next BCCI elections that is likely to happen in September. In 2015, Shukla was re-appointed unanimously as the chairman of IPL by the BCCI. On 18 December 2020, he was elected unopposed vice-president of the BCCI.

Binny can continue as BCCI president if he is elected again next month. If he is not elected, BCCI will get a new president after September.

The BCCI Apex Council meeting, which took place on Wednesday, saw Shukla take charge as the acting chief, according to a report in Dainik Jagran. The report mentioned that the main agenda of the meeting was to discuss Team India's new lead sponsor, following Dream11's exit earlier this month. However, with the Asia Cup starting on September 9, getting a new sponsor on board before the event remains a huge challenge.

"We don't even have two weeks left. We are trying, but floating a new tender, completing legal processes, and handling technicalities will take time. As for a short-term sponsor only for the Asia Cup, we are not going that way. Our focus is on securing a sponsor for the next two-and-a-half years, until the 2027 ODI World Cup in October-November," the report said.

While the new National Sports Governance Act was passed in the parliament earlier this month, the BCCI will still have to conduct its Annual General Meeting and elections in September under the existing rul, as it will take four-five months for the new bill to officially come into affect.

BCCI currently operates under the constitution drafted after the Supreme Court's verdict on the Lodha Committee recommendations.

The report also added that if the elections for the BCCI or any state association are due, they will be held under the existing rule.

While the Lodha Committee recommendations caps the age of an office-bearer at 70, the new act allows those between in the bracket of 70-75 to contest elections if the byelaws and statutes of their international governing body allows for it.

The report also mentioned that the office bearers will now be forced to step on completion of nine years in total or six consecutive years in office.

"If BCCI President Roger Binny had to step down, then state associations will also have to accept the same," the report highlighted.