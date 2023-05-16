The legend of MS Dhoni grows stronger by the day. The most successful Indian cricket team captain ever, has been receiving great cheers wherever he is playing in the IPL 2023. According to several reports and former Indian cricketers like Mohammed Kaif this might be Dhoni's last edition as a player in the IPL. However, the man himself has not spoken about it. In fact, at the toss of Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, Dhoni was asked by Danny Morrison: "Clearly this wonderful swansong tour, your last. How are you enjoying it?" To which, MS Dhoni said: "You have decided it is my last (smiles)."

In the midst of the retirement talks, former England star Kevin Pietersen, who is in India as a commentator in the IPL, had an interesting tweet. "I'm actively seeking the clip from the Test match at Lords to put to bed all these claims that I was Dhoni's first Test Wicket. I hate to break it to you - I wasn't!" Kevin Pietersen tweeted.

I'm actively seeking the clip from the Test match at Lords to put to bed all these claims that I WAS Dhoni's first Test Wicket.

I hate to break it to you - I WASN'T! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) May 16, 2023

Dhoni had indeed dismissed Pietersen, well almost, during a Test match in England in 2011, However, Pietersen took a review and the on-field umpire's decision of out was reversed. Dhoni does not have a wicket in Tests, though he has one in ODIs.

On Pietersen's tweet, several cricket fans posted the video of the dismissal, that wasn't.

Here is the complete video, #KevinPietersen is clearly not out on both deliveries #CricketTwitter #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/BUNwKk2WMR — Kaushik Pabbu Ramesh (@kaushikpr94) May 16, 2023

On user also posted the video of a IPL match when Dhoni used to play for Rising Pune Supergiants, where Manoj Tiwary can be heard telling Dhoni: "Pietersen is saying that he is a better golfer than you." To which, Dhoni replies: "He's still my first Test wicket."

Dhoni: He is still my first test wicket. :) savage MSD. pic.twitter.com/E94hTJclpl — Dinesh Hari (@ImBlackPantherr) May 16, 2023

After Dhoni played his final league game of the season at Chepauk, he did an emotional lap of honour in the stadium, with fans staying till late to get a glimpse of their hero. Seeing the mesmerising scenes at the venue, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen urged the 41-year-old to continue playing as he "doesn't have to perform", just be "MS Dhoni".



"I think everybody wants to keep going. With the impact player becoming more relevant now, I think he can. Yes, absolutely (on Dhoni fixing his knee issue). This is the one tournament he needs to get up for. He can rest his body. If something is wrong with his knee, he can try and sort it out over the next couple of months. Why not? He is a fit guy, he is an athlete," Pietersen said after the match on Star Sports.