IPL 2021 Retentions Highlights: Rajasthan Royals Release Steve Smith, Kings XI Punjab Drop Glenn Maxwell
IPL Retention 2021 Highlights: Rajasthan Royals have released Steve Smith from their squad ahead of the next auction, with Glenn Maxwell and Lasith Malinga among the other big names released by Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians respectively.
Rajasthan Royals released Steve Smith ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, with Glenn Maxwell and Lasith Malinga let go by the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Mumbai Indians (MI) respectively as well. MI further opted to release Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell McClenaghan, Sherfane Rutherford, James Pattinson, Digvijay Deshmukh and Prince Balwant Rai. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) retained 12 players, with Moeen Ali, Aaron Finch, Isuru Udana the big names released by the Bangalore-based franchise. Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to announce that his contract with the three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has ended. The Chennai-based franchise released Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla among the other big names barring Harbhajan. Other franchises did not make very noteworthy omissions maintaining an emphasis on retaining the core.
Indian Premier League 2021 Player Retention Highlights
- 19:17 (IST)Thank you for tuning inThank you for tuning in for the announcement of the players retained and released by the different franchises. The date for the IPL 2021 auction is expected to be confirmed shortly, which will see the players released up for purchase.
- 19:10 (IST)Anil Kumble shares KXIP's mindset behind retention and release of playersKXIP coach Anil Kumble has discussed Kings XI Punjab's mindset and decision making behind the retention and release of players, mentioning retention of the core as a vital aspect.
"The plan was to retain the core" - Head Coach @anilkumble1074 on the players retained, released and more... #IPL2021 #SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/1dGj79pum9— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) January 20, 2021
- 18:59 (IST)Pat Cummins retained by KKR despite being out of touch in IPL 2020Australian pacer Pat Cummins has been retained by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Rs 15.5 crore, despite struggling to make his presence felt in IPL 2020. Cummins made his presence felt during the recently concluded home series against India, accounting for wickets at regular intervals.
- 18:56 (IST)Irfan Pathan shares his opinion after player retention endsFormer Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be the teams going big with their purchases, in the upcoming auction.
Looking at the player retentions for ipl franchises.Seems like not only @ChennaiIPL but @RCBTweets will have a big auction too in this year's small auction #IPLAuction— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 20, 2021
- 18:54 (IST)IPL 2021 auction likely on February 11The auction for IPL 2021 is likely to take place on February 11. It will be interesting to see whether Maxwell gets a bid, having failed to hit a single six in IPL 2020.
- 18:41 (IST)Piyush Chawla, Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav amongst players released by CSKPiyush Chawla, Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, Monu Singh, Shane Watson are the players who have been released by the Chennai Super Kings. While Watson has retired, the other players are active in the game.Retained Players: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore.
- 18:33 (IST)Jason Roy, Alex Carey amongst big names released by Delhi CapitalsRetained: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniels Sams, Anrich Nortje.Released: Alex Carey, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma.
RETAINED PLAYERS— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 20, 2021
Back where they belong
Here is the list of all the DC Stars who'll ROAR with us in #IPL2021 as well #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPLRetention pic.twitter.com/4Z3HusQwaD
- 18:26 (IST)SRH release Fabian Allenn, Binny Stanlake amongst the overseas playersSunrisers Hyderabad have released Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Yarra Prithviraj from their squad for IPL 2021.Here are the players retained: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh.
- 18:20 (IST)Final list of players retained and released by Rajasthan RoyalsRetained players:Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Robin UthappaReleased Players:Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh
- 18:18 (IST)Rajasthan Royals owner Manoj Badale confirms appointment of Kumar Sangakkara as team directorRajasthan Royals (RR) have appointed Kumar Sangakkara as their new team director, as confirmed by co-owner Manoj Badale.
- 18:15 (IST)Tom Banton released by Kolkata Knight RidersTom Banton has been released by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with Chris Green the other overseas player let go by the Kolkata-based franchise.Released: M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, Tom BantonRetained: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy.
- 18:13 (IST)Lasith Malinga released by Mumbai IndiansSri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga has been released by the Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of IPL 2021. Malinga was not a part of IPL 2020, having opted out due to personal reasons.Retained players - Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare (WK), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin KhanReleased players: Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Digivijay Deshmukh.
Your retained Champions for #IPL2021 #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/yFjNmZZu9e— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 20, 2021
- 18:11 (IST)Glenn Maxwell released by Kings XI PunjabAustralian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been reelased by the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), with the cricketer unable to make his presence felt in IPL 2020. Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karun Nair are some of the other players released.Retained players: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan PorelReleased players: Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.
RETAINED KINGS Rahul, Gayle, Pooran, Shami, Jordan, Mandy, Mayank, Bishnoi, Prabhsimran, Hooda, Sarfaraz, Arshdeep, M Ashwin, Nalkande, Porel & Harpreet #IPLRetention #IPL2021 #SaddaPunjab— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) January 20, 2021
- 18:09 (IST)Sanju Samson named the new Rajasthan Royals skipperTeam India cricketer Sanju Samson has been named as the captain of the Rajasthan Royals (RR), with former skipper Steve Smith released by the franchise.
- 18:07 (IST)Scott Styris believes that CSK have a lot of work to doFormer New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris believes that CSK have a lot of work ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. The Chennai-based franchise failed to reach the playoffs in the previous edition of the tournament.
- 18:05 (IST)Mike Hesson explains RCB's Retention StrategyRCB's Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson has explained the franchise's thinking behind the retention and release of players. The franchise has taken some tough decisions with the likes of Aaron Finch and Chris Morris released.
Bold Diaries: Mike Hesson explains RCB's Retention Strategy— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 20, 2021
Our Director of Cricket Operations, @CoachHesson gives us an insight into the thinking behind the retention and release of players. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/GbcY5oCyiW
- 17:53 (IST)CSK set to release their list of players retained, released soonCSK are set to release their final list of players retained, released soon as evident from their tweet. What will the squad finally look like? That will be the question as we inch closer.
According to Leo, #Yellove finish with SIX and bid adieu emotions, coming soon! #StayTuned— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 20, 2021
- 17:51 (IST)Would be brilliant if we could keep everyone together: Eoin MorganKKR skipper Eoin Morgan has expressed his desire to retain the core of the franchise, which indicates that the team might not for any major releases ahead of IPL 2021.
Morgan on KKR's Retention Wishlist: "Would be brilliant if we could keep everyone together."— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 20, 2021
Agree with skipper @Eoin16 about retaining the core?#KKR #IPLRetention pic.twitter.com/YfmFgf5KiR
- 17:47 (IST)Moeen Ali, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris amongst the big names as RCB release 10 playersRCB have released Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Pavan Negi, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Umesh Yadav from their squad for IPL 2021. The franchise has retained 12 players.Retained: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam ZampaReleased: Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann, Parthiv Patel.
- 17:39 (IST)Harbhajan Singh announces end of IPL contract with CSKIndian spinner Harbhajan Singh has announced the end of his contract with IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. The off-spinner did not feature in IPL 2020 due to personal reasons.
- 17:32 (IST)Steve Smith released by Rajasthan RoyalsRajasthan Royals have released Steve Smith from the squad after the Australian's contract expired. This information was shared by the franchise's official Twitter handle, with the Rajasthan-based franchise thanking the Australian for the "special memories".
Forever a Royal...— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 20, 2021
Some special memories Smudge. #RoyalsFamily | @stevesmith49 pic.twitter.com/esOSQVtAtP
- 17:24 (IST)Aakash Chopra believes that RR need a new skipper in IPL 2021Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that Rajasthan Royals (RR) should enter IPL 2021 under the leadership of a new skipper. Australian batsman Steve Smith is the current captain of the Rajasthan-based franchise.
- 17:16 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL Retention 2021. All eight franchises will be eyeing to get the perfect combination ahead of the next players' auction.