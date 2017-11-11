International Cricket Council Celebrates Increased Twitter Character Limit With This Hilarious Post On Sri Lankan Team

Social media giant, Twitter, on November 9 ended their iconic 140-character tweet limit as they rolled out a new 280-character tweet limit for all users. Along with this, Twitter also doubled its count for users' display names from 20 to 50 characters. While Twitterati welcomed the new move, International Cricket Council (ICC) on November 9 took to Twitter to express their delight on the increased character limit. Expressing gratitude, ICC posted the full names of some Sri Lankan cricketers - former pacer Chaminda Vaas, Kumar Dharmasena, wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella and spin veteran Rangana Herath.

"Thanks to #280characters, we can now use the following names! Warnakulasuriya Patabendige Ushantha Joseph Chaminda Vaas Handunnettige Deepthi Priyantha Kumar Dharmasena Dickwella Patabendige Dilantha Niroshan Dickwella Herath Mudiyanselage Rangana Keerthi Bandara Herath" wrote ICC on its official Twitter handle.

Thanks to #280characters, we can now use the following names!



Warnakulasuriya Patabendige Ushantha Joseph Chaminda Vaas

Handunnettige Deepthi Priyantha Kumar Dharmasena

Dickwella Patabendige Dilantha Niroshan Dickwella

Herath Mudiyanselage Rangana Keerthi Bandara Herath pic.twitter.com/Xps6T2wVPB — ICC (@ICC) November 9, 2017

The Lankan Lions are currently in India for a three-match Test, 3 ODI and as many T20I series commencing on November 16 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Sri Lanka will be taking on Sanju Samson-led Indian Board Presidents XI for a two-day warm-up match starting November 11.

India captain Virat Kohli will lead the 15-member team in the first two Tests. However, star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was earlier included in the India squad for the first two Tests against Sri Lanka, was rested from the series owing to his "heavy recent workload", the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a media statement.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee in consultation with the Indian team management has decided to rest all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the upcoming Paytm Test series against Sri Lanka. Mr Pandya was named in the squad for the first two Tests," the BCCI stated.

"Considering Mr Pandya's heavy recent workload, the decision was made to negate any possibility of a major injury concern. Mr Pandya will undergo a period of strength and conditioning at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru."