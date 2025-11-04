Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a 67-ball 93 while scoring the majority of the first-innings runs for his side as the Ranji Trophy Plate Group match between Bihar and Meghalaya ended in a draw, on Tuesday. Suryavanshi played a characteristically aggressive knock which included nine fours and four sixes to lead Bihar's reply of 156 for four after Meghalaya declared their first innings at 408/7. The left-handed opening batter put on 92 runs for the second wicket with Mangal Mahrour (25) after an early blow in form of Arnav Kishor and another quick 41 runs for the third wicket with Bipin Saurabh (15).

The 14-year-old Suryavanshi, who has been on tours of Australia and England over the past few months, was on Tuesday named in India A's squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup.

The Rising Stars Asia Cup will be held in Qatar from November 14-23 at the West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha. India wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma will lead the team while Naman Dhir has been named his deputy.