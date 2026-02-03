Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq found himself in the middle of an 'illegal action' storm after the third T20I against Australia. It was Australia all-rounder Cameron Green, whose dismissal at the hands of Tariq sparked a row. Returning to the Australian dugout, Green's gesture suggested that Tariq was 'chucking' or 'throwing', hinting at an unusual bend in his bowling arm before the ball was delivered. Green's gestures have triggered a widespread debate on social media. However, after carefully watching Tariq's action, Indian umpire Anil Chaudhary called his bowling completely 'legal'.

Chaudhary revealed that though Tariq's action is unusual, which sees him bowl with a sidearm and even a 'pause' for a little bit, there's nothing wrong with it.

"I have received a video regarding Usman Tariq's bowling action. If you look at his action, it is slightly side-on and a bit different, and he bowls with a slight pause. However, since he delivers all his balls in the same manner, and in his arm, there is no bending and straightening as per the guidelines, the action is absolutely fine. It is different, and he bowls with a pause, but he delivers all balls in the same way. In my opinion, his action is fair, and this is a fair delivery," Chaudhary said in the video.

After the controversy became a big talking point on social media, former Australia Test batter Usman Khawaja also took to Instagram, backing Tariq. He said that it is unfair to call the Pakistan spinner a 'chucker' despite the fact that he has been cleared of the allegation on multiple occasions already.

"There aren't many things worse than being called a chucker in cricket. The stigma is real. The man is just doing his best and has been cleared twice. Let's have some perspective and understanding and stop jumping to conclusions," Khawaja wrote on his Instagram Stories.