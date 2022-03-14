IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) newly-appointed captain Faf du Plessis said "no cricketer in the world" can "fill in" AB de Villiers' shoes. RCB will be without the services of de Villiers in IPL 2022 as legendary South African cricketer announced his retirement from all forms of the game last year in November just ahead of the IPL retention.

"It's huge shoes to fill in. There is no cricketer in the world that will try to fill in AB's shoes. Those shoes are too big. I've got big feet but they're never going to match AB's feat. I wouldn't even try, he's an absolute great of the game," du Plessis said of his former South African teammate.

Alongside the overwhelming 20,014 international runs in his repertoire, De Villiers also boasts of records of fastest fifty, century and 150 in ODIs.

He also managed to rack up 4522 runs from 157 matches that he has played for RCB at an astonishing average and an electrifying strike rate.

"He mentioned throughout his career that it'd be nice if I could join him yet RCB so the timing is obviously not great now that he has decided to retire and also retired three years ago in International cricket.

"Unfortunately, we won't be playing together. But it's nice that one friend replaces another. And there's something nice to that story," he added.

Du Plessis is set to lead an RCB side which has the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

RCB are set to open their account against Punjab Kings on March 27.

(With PTI inputs)