India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test Day 2: Live Cricket Score And Updates
IND-W vs ENG-W, One-Off Test Day 2, Live: India women will continue their proceedings from 410/7 against England on Day 2 of the ongoing one-off Test in Navi Mumbai.
IND-W vs ENG-W, One-Off Test Day 2, Live Updates:India women will continue their proceedings from 410/7 against England on Day 2 of the ongoing one-off Test in Navi Mumbai. Currently, Deepti Sharma (60*) and Pooja Vastrakar (4*) standing unbeaten at the crease for India. Earlier on Day 1, India lost two early wickets but they bounced back with Shubha Satheesh smashed 69 runs. Apart from her, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia and Deepti Sharma scored 68, 66,and 60* runs respectively. (Live Scorecard)
One-off Test, England Women in India, Only Test, 2023, Dec 14, 2023
Day 1 | Stumps
IND-W
410/7 (94.0)
ENG-W
Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
India Women won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.36
Batsman
Deepti Sharma
60* (95)
Pooja Vastrakar
4 (12)
Bowler
Natalie Sciver-Brunt
25/1 (11)
Sophie Ecclestone
85/1 (22)
INDW vs ENGW, One-Off Test, Live Updates
It was a tough day for the English bowlers. Except for Filer who was almost the most expensive, all managed to get a wicket but itnwas a real struggle for them. England will hope to keep India under the 500-run mark and then bat well. An exciting Day two waits. Do join us for all the action. Until then, goodbye and take care.
A really good day for the Indians. It was a combined batting effort from them and they will be very pleased with their effort. Most of their batters got to decent scores. None went onto make a ton but a few half centuries has put them in a good spot. Sharma is playing well and she holds the key if they are wanting to cross the 500-run mark.
On off kept out.
On off, this is pushed to cover.
On off, defended.
On off, blocked.
Outside off, shorter, Pooja looks to cut but misses.
On off, kept out.
Around off, blocked.
On off, defended.
On off, defended.
Angled into the pads, this is worked to mid-wicket.
On off, blocked.
On off, kept out.
On off, kept out again.
On off, blocked.
On middle, kept out.
On off, blocked.
FOUR! Finds the gap. Back of a length and on off, this is pushed past cover and it races away.
A single as this is nudged on the leg side.