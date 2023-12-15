IND-W vs ENG-W, One-Off Test Day 2, Live Updates:India women will continue their proceedings from 410/7 against England on Day 2 of the ongoing one-off Test in Navi Mumbai. Currently, Deepti Sharma (60*) and Pooja Vastrakar (4*) standing unbeaten at the crease for India. Earlier on Day 1, India lost two early wickets but they bounced back with Shubha Satheesh smashed 69 runs. Apart from her, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia and Deepti Sharma scored 68, 66,and 60* runs respectively. (Live Scorecard)