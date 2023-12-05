India Women will face England Women in the first of the England Women's tour of India, three-match T20I Series 2023 on Wednesday, December 6, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST. Both teams last played against each other in the group stage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa. India lost the match by 11 runs. Pacer Renuka Singh scored the highest fantasy points for India Women with 167 match points while all-rounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt topped the fantasy points leaderboard for England Women with 85 match points.

IND-W vs ENG-W pitch report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, is a balanced surface. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 10 matches is 129 runs.

Pace or Spin?

Advertisement

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike

IND-W vs ENG-W weather report

The temperature at the Wankhede Stadium is expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius with 53 per cent humidity.

IND-W vs ENG-W squads

Advertisement

India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Kanika Ahuja, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Mannat Kashyap, Minnu Mani, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque and Titas Sadhu

England Women: Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones (wk), Bess Heath (wk), Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Mahika Gaur and Sarah Glenn

IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Richa Ghosh, Amy Jones

Batters: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt

All-Rounder: Alice Capsey, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar

Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Vice-Captain: Natalie Sciver-Brunt

India Women vs England Women head-to-head record in T20I

India Women and England Women have competed against each other on 27 occasions in T20Is. While India Women have won seven matches, England Women have emerged victorious in 20 encounters.

The last five T20 matches have seen India Women win on two occasions and England Women three times. The highest score in these five matches is 164 by India Women whereas the lowest has been 122 by India Women.

India Women vs England Women prediction

England Women have won three of the last five matches against India Women and will go into this fixture as favourites.