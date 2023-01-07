India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, Live Score Updates: Exciting Clash On Cards In Series-Decider
IND vs SL Live, 3rd T20I Match: After facing a defeat in the second T20I against Sri Lanka by 16 runs, Team India will now look to redeem itself in the third and final T20I match, at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Match Live Updates: It's the day of the series-decider for the Hardik Pandya-led India against the Dasun Shanka-led Sri Lanka. After slumping to a 16-run loss in the second T20I, Team India will now look to redeem itself in the third and final T20I match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday. In the second T20I, Team India slumped to 5 for 57 while chasing 207 before Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav stitched a 91-run stand. However, the visitors got their grip back in the game and registered a 16-run win. In the first T20I, India had won by two runs. India have not lost a home series since 2019 and that record is in danger today. The Dasun Shanaka-led side has been top notch, and will fance themselves to take the honours against a young Indian side.
Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd T20I Match between India and Sri Lanka straight from the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot
- 18:03 (IST)IND vs SL: H2H IN THE LAST 5 MATCHES!As far as the head-to-head stats are concerned, India have won three of the last five T20Is against Sri Lanka, who have won two of them.
- 18:01 (IST)IND vs SL: India's record in dangerIndia have not lost a home series since 2019 and that record is in danger today. The Dasun Shanaka-led side has been top notch.
- 17:43 (IST)IND vs SL: Hello and welcome!Welcome to the live coverage of the deciding T20I in the series between India and Sri Lanka!