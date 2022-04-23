India will host South Africa for a five-match T20 International (T20I) series in June, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Saturday as they announced the schedule and venues for the matches. The series will begin on June 9 in Delhi and conclude on June 19 in Bengaluru. Delhi, Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot and Bengaluru, the BCCI said in an official release. It is still to be seen whether crowds will be allowed for the Proteas' tour of India.

The matches will be crucial, given the T20 World Cup coming up in Australia later this year.

India last played against Sri Lanka in a T20I series, which they won 3-0.

