India U19 skipper Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced a breathtaking knock of 68 off just 24 balls to help his side chase down a revised target of 174 in 23.3 overs, winning the second match by eight wickets via the DLS method in Benoni on Monday, with 21 balls to spare. With this victory, the visitors have sealed the three-match series 2-0, with one game still to be played. In the final match, the focus will be entirely on Suryavanshi and his captaincy.