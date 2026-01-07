India vs South Africa, U19 3rd Youth ODI Live Updates: Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Aaron George have brought up their respective half-centuries. Both the openers are playing fearless cricket as South Africa bowlers desperately aim for wickets. Earlier, South Africa U19 captain Muhammed Bulbulia won the toss and opted to bowl against India U19 in the third and final Youth ODI on Wednesday at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni. Led by 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, India gave dominating performances in the first two games and gained an unassailable 2-0 lead over the Proteas. They now aim to register a complete whitewash, ahead of the U19 ODI World Cup.
Live Updates of India U19 vs South Africa U19, 3rd Youth ODI Match in Benoni:
3rd Youth ODI Live: Suryavanshi back in action
As we were talking about no boundaries, Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks the deadlock after five overs and hits two big maximums. This time, Paul James becomes his prey and gets whacked for huge maximums. In total, James concedes 12 runs.
IND U19 138/0 (16 overs)
IND U19 vs SA U19 Live: 4 runs off the over
There's a sudden halt in India's fiery approach as they are now relying on singles. For the last five overs, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Aaron George have not hit a single boundary. In the previous over of Daniel Bosman, the duo scored four runs and kept the scoreboard moving. South Africa need a wicket at the earliest.
IND U19 126/0 (15 overs)
3rd Youth ODI Live: Good over from Botha
South Africa finally take a sigh of relief as Corne Botha bowls an economical over and controls the flow of runs. In his previous over, he leaked just one run as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Aaron George looked a bit cautious.
IND U19 115/0 (12 overs)
3rd Youth ODI Live: George hits 50
FIFTY!!! Just Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George also hits a boundary on Corne Botha's delivery and brings up his half-century. He takes 32 balls to complete his fifty.
IND U19 110/0 (9.5 overs)
IND U19 vs SA U19 Live: 100 up for India
India have crossed the 100-run mark in just nine overs. Openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Aaron George are playing ruthless cricket as South Africa bowlers are looking completely clueless. In the previous over, Michael Kruiskamp leaked nine runs, which included two boundaries from George.
IND U19 101/0 (9 overs)
3rd Youth ODI Live: Suryavanshi hits 50
FIFTY!!!! Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits a brilliant boundary against Corne Botha and completes his half-century in style. He reaches the fifty-run mark in just 24 deliveries as India continue to dominate the game. The openers Suryavanshi and Aaron George are looking unstoppable today.
IND U19 86/0 (7.2 overs)
3rd Youth ODI Live: Suryavanshi sends ball out of the ground
WOAH!!! Just amazing!!!! Vaibhav Suryavanshi is at his absolute best as he comfortably dominates Michael Kruiskamp. In the previous over of the pacer, Suryavanshi hits two sixes and two boundaries. One of the sixes sent the ball out of the park and the game had to halted for a while. With this, Suryavanshi reaches 49 and needs one run to complete his half-century.
IND U19 82/0 (7 overs)
3rd Youth ODI Live: India cross 50-run mark
Fireworks are going on in Benoni from the Indian openers are their ruthless approach is tearing South African bowlers apart. In the previous over of Nitando Soni, Aaron George score two boundaries as the Proteas pacer concedes 13 runs. With this, India go past the 50-run mark in 6 overs.
IND U19 61/0 (6 overs)
3rd Youth ODI Live: 10 runs off the over
The Indian openers are playing good and fearless cricket. They are comfortably dealing in boundaries and dominating the Proteas bowlers in style. In the previous over of Nitando Soni, the duo scored 10 runs, which include two brilliant boundaries from Aaron George.
IND U19 39/0 (4 overs)
IND U19 vs SA U19 Live: Two big sixes
Vaibhav Suryavanshi is just doing what is he famous for - going berserk with the bat. In the previous over, he made JJ Basson his prey and hammered two huge sixes. The first one came after he played a cover drive over extra cover. One ball later, he played a pull shot in front of the square and cleared the ropes in style.
IND U19 29/0 (3 overs)
3rd Youth ODI Live: George joins the party
After Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits a boundary, Aaron George follows his footsteps and hit one in the second over from Nitando Soni. The ball hits the top edge and then flies over the wicketkeeper's head for a four. India openers playing a good game.
IND U19 15/0 (2 overs)
3rd Youth ODI Live: Suryavanshi begins with four
FOUR!!! What a brilliant way to start your innings as Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits a boundary on the first ball he faces. He slams JJ Basson for a four as India are off to a good start in the third ODI. In total, Suryavanshi and Aaron George score seven runs in the first over.
IND U19 7/0 (1 over)
IND U19 vs SA U19 Live: India's Playing XI
India U19 (Playing XI): Aaron George, Vaibhav Suryavanshi(c), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh.
IND U19 vs SA U19 Live: South Africa's Playing XI
South Africa U19 (Playing XI): Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Adnaan Lagadien, Muhammed Bulbulia(c), Jason Rowles, Paul James, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka(w), Corne Botha, Daniel Bosman, JJ Basson, Michael Kruiskamp, Ntando Soni
IND U19 vs SA U19 Live: India playing for clean sweep
After gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead over South Africa U19, India U19 now aim to claim a clean sweep against the Proteas. With the win in today's match, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Co will register their dominance over the Proteas in their home ground. It will also be a good practice for India ahead of the upcoming U19 ODI World Cup.
3rd Youth ODI Live: All eyes on Suryavanshi
India U19 skipper Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced a breathtaking knock of 68 off just 24 balls to help his side chase down a revised target of 174 in 23.3 overs, winning the second match by eight wickets via the DLS method in Benoni on Monday, with 21 balls to spare. With this victory, the visitors have sealed the three-match series 2-0, with one game still to be played. In the final match, the focus will be entirely on Suryavanshi and his captaincy.
3rd Youth ODI Live: Toss
South Africa U19 skipper Muhammed Bulbulia wins toss and opts to bowl against India U19 in the third Youth ODI match in Benoni.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final Youth ODI of the three-match series between India U19 and South Africa U19 on Wednesday at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni.