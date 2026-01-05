India vs South Africa, U19 2nd Youth ODI Live Updates: Kishan Kumar has taken his third wicket of the day as he dismissed Muhammed Bulbulia for 14. Currently, Armaan Manack and Jason Rowles are standing unbeaten for three-down South Africa U19 against India U19 in Benoni. Earlier, South Africa skipper Muhammed Bulbulia won the toss and opted to bat. Led by 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, India are leading 1-0 in the three-match series after registering an emphatic 25-run win (DLS method) in the rain-hit 1st Youth ODI match. Suryavanshi failed to leave an impact in the first game and will be aiming for a strong comeback in the second match. Harvanshi Pangalia impressed everyone with his stellar 93-run knock.
IND U19 vs SA U19 Live: Just 3 Runs From The Over
29-run partnership for Rowles and Manack as India adopt an all-spin attack to break the partnership. India need another wicket in order to prevent this partnership from becoming too dangerous.
SA U19 86/3 (16 overs)
IND U19 vs SA U19 Live: 8 runs off the over
Armaan Manack and Jason Rowles are forming a stable partnership for three-down South Africa and keeping the scoreboard going. In the previous over of RS Ambrish, the duo scores eight runs, which include a boundary from Rowles. Good batting from SA U19.
SA U19 83/3 (15 overs)
2nd Youth ODI Live: FOUR
FOUR!!! Armaan Manack hits a good boundary on RS Ambrish's delivery. A brilliant shot towards the long-on as the fielder fails to stop it from crossing the boundary line. South Africa are not taking the cautious route despite losing three wickets.
SA U19 71/3 (12.5 overs)
2nd Youth ODI Live: OUT
OUT!!! Kishan Kumar strikes again and this time, South African skipper Muhammed Bulbulia becomes his prey and departs for 14. A good catch from Mohamed Enaan as India get their third wicket. A good comeback for India U19.
SA U19 57/3 (10.3 overs)
2nd Youth ODI Live: OUT
OUT!!! Kishan Kumar Singh strikes to remove the dangerous Jorich Van Schalkwyk, breaking his 20-ball resistance just as he was starting to settle. Jorich was caught by Harvansh Pangalia and departed for 10. A big wicket for India as South Africa go 2 down.
SA U19 46/2 (8.4 overs)
2nd Youth ODI Live: FOUR
FOUR!!! Muhammed Bulbulia hits a good boundary on Deepesh Devendran's delivery. Bulbulia hits it towards the deep extra cover as the ball races across the boundary line for a four. South Africa are not losing the momentum despite an early dismissal.
SA U19 41/1 (8 overs)
IND U19 vs SA U19 Live: OUT
OUT!!!! Vaibhav Suryavanshi can now take a sigh of relief as Kishan Kumar dismissed Adnaan Lagadien for 25. Lagadein, who was looking in good touch with the bat today, gives a catch to Abhigyan Kundu. First wicket gone for South Africa.
SA U19 35/1 (6.4 overs)
2nd Youth ODI Live: 2 fours in 1 over
Vaibhav Suryavanshi's blunder is causing big trouble. In the previous over of Kishan Kumar, Adnaan Lagadien hits two boundaries. In total, the India pacer leaks 12 runs. The partnership between Lagadein and Jorich Van Schalkwyk is giving South Africa the required momentum.
SA U19 28/0 (5 overs)
IND U19 vs SA U19 Live: 6 runs off the over
The duo of Jorich Van Schalkwyk and Adnaan Lagadien is forming a terrific opening partnership for South Africa. In the previous over of Deepesh Devendran, the duo scores six runs, which include a boundary from Lagadein. India need a wicket at the earliest.
SA U19 16/0 (4 overs)
IND U19 vs SA U19 Live: Blunder from Suryavanshi
OHH!!! That's big blunder from captain Vaibhav Suryavanshi as India fail to get their first wicket. On Deepesh Devendran's delivery, Adnaan Lagadien plays a cut shot, which goes straight towards Suryavanshi at the first slip. However, the 14-year-old star fails to capitalise on it and drops it. Hard luck for India.
SA U19 8/0 (1.4 overs)
IND U19 vs SA U19 Live: Steady start for SA
South Africa U19 are off to a steady start in the match against India U19. Openers Jorich Van Schalkwyk and Adnaan Lagadien score two runs in the first over from Kishan Kumar.
SA U19 2/0 (1 over)
2nd Youth ODI Live: Toss
South Africa U19 captain Muhammed Bulbulia wins toss, opts to bat against India U19 in Benoni.
2nd Youth ODI Live: India's win in 1st match
Harvansh Pangalia shone bright with a stellar 93-run knock, leading India U19 to a 25-run victory over South Africa U19 via the DLS method in a rain-affected series opener in Benoni on Saturday. Pangalia's impressive innings, alongside R.S. Ambrish's 65, helped India post a challenging 300 in 50 overs. Chasing 301, the hosts were 148/4 after 27.4 overs when rain and lightning interrupted play. The match could not resume thereafter, and India was awarded the victory via the DLS method.