India vs South Africa, U19 2nd Youth ODI Live Updates: Kishan Kumar has taken his third wicket of the day as he dismissed Muhammed Bulbulia for 14. Currently, Armaan Manack and Jason Rowles are standing unbeaten for three-down South Africa U19 against India U19 in Benoni. Earlier, South Africa skipper Muhammed Bulbulia won the toss and opted to bat. Led by 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, India are leading 1-0 in the three-match series after registering an emphatic 25-run win (DLS method) in the rain-hit 1st Youth ODI match. Suryavanshi failed to leave an impact in the first game and will be aiming for a strong comeback in the second match. Harvanshi Pangalia impressed everyone with his stellar 93-run knock.