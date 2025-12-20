India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Final LIVE Updates: India U19 skipper Ayush Mhatre won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan U19 in the U19 Asia Cup in Dubai. India named the same Playing XI which featured against Sri Lanka in the semi-final. On the other hand, Pakistan included Niqab Shafiq in the place of Daniyaal Ali Khan. India are unbeaten so far in the tournament, and also beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the group stages. Multiple players have starred for India, such as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu and Kanishk Chouhan. If India win, it will be their record-extending ninth U19 Asia Cup crown. (Live Scorecard)

