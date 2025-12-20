Advertisement
India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Final LIVE Updates: India U19 skipper Ayush Mhatre won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan U19 in the U19 Asia Cup in Dubai. India named the same Playing XI which featured against Sri Lanka in the semi-final. On the other hand, Pakistan included Niqab Shafiq in the place of Daniyaal Ali Khan. India are unbeaten so far in the tournament, and also beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the group stages. Multiple players have starred for India, such as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu and Kanishk Chouhan. If India win, it will be their record-extending ninth U19 Asia Cup crown. (Live Scorecard)

IND vs PAK, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final LIVE Updates: India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, straight from ICC Academy Ground, Dubai:

Dec 21, 2025 10:27 (IST)
IND vs PAK Live: Time for national anthems

Players of both the teams are out on the field for their respective national anthems. The highly anticipated U19 Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan will begin shortly. Stay tuned. 

Dec 21, 2025 10:23 (IST)
U19 Asia Cup Live: India's biggest threat

With the ball, India were led by pacer Deepesh Devendran, the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. However, Pakistan star Abdul Subhan is at-par with Deepesh and can be a big threat to Team India. Subhan has also taken 11 wickets and will aim for more in the summit clash. 

Dec 21, 2025 10:15 (IST)
IND vs PAK Live: Pakistan's Playing XI

Usman Khan, Sameer Minhas, Farhan Yousaf (c), Ahmed Hussain, Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Niqab Shagiq, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza

Dec 21, 2025 10:12 (IST)
IND vs PAK Live: India's Playing XI

Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh

Dec 21, 2025 10:05 (IST)
U19 Asia Cup Live: Toss

India skipper Ayush Mhatre wins the toss, opts to bowl against Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup final on Sunday in Dubai. 

Dec 21, 2025 09:59 (IST)
IND vs PAK Live: Focus on weather

After the semi-final match was interrupted by rain, all focus will be on Dubai's weather ahead of the U19 Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan. According to Accuweather, there's no chance of rain and it will be a sunny day during the final. 

Dec 21, 2025 09:53 (IST)
IND vs PAK Live: Pakistan's biggest strength

Pakistan will rely on Sameer Minhas, the team’s highest run-getter with 299 runs in four matches, including a century and a half-century. In bowling, right-arm pacer Abdul Subhan has been the most successful bowler with 11 wickets from three matches, while left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Sayyam has claimed eight wickets so far.

Dec 21, 2025 09:50 (IST)
U19 Asia Cup Live: India's strong batting

Despite Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi not firing consistently, India can draw solace from the fact that other batters Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi and Abhigyan Kundu are amongst the runs. The batting is complemented by pacers Kishan Singh, and Deepesh Devendran, while being backed by spinners Khilan Patel and Kanishk Chouhan.

Dec 21, 2025 09:35 (IST)
U19 Asia Cup Live: Practice for U19 World Cup

For India, who have won the U19 Asia Cup eight times, the final offers a chance to practice being in high-pressure scenarios ahead of next month’s Under-19 World Cup, while Pakistan will view it as another test of temperament ahead of the mega event in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Dec 21, 2025 09:23 (IST)
U19 Asia Cup Live: The fiery Abhigyan Kundu

The 50-over tournament has seen the rise of exciting young talents, such as 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu. If teenage prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi set the tone in the opener against UAE with a breathtaking 95-ball 171 as India piled up 433/6, Kundu etched his name into the record books against Malaysia. The left-hander smashed an unbeaten 125-ball 209, becoming the first Indian to score a double century in Youth ODIs.

Dec 21, 2025 09:07 (IST)
IND vs PAK Live: Recap of semis

India carried that momentum into the semifinals on Friday, brushing aside Sri Lanka by eight wickets. Pakistan, on the other hand, reached the final by knocking out defending champions Bangladesh. India’s march to the final has been built on an all-round effort, with batters and bowlers gelling together seamlessly to form a formidable unit.

Dec 21, 2025 09:07 (IST)
IND vs PAK Live: India's flawless run in group stage

The Ayush Mhatre-led Indian colts have been a class apart, winning all their Group A matches to finish on top ahead of Pakistan, who suffered their only group-stage defeat against India, a 90-run loss last Sunday.

Dec 21, 2025 08:57 (IST)
IND vs PAK Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the U19 Asia Cup final match between India and Pakistan, straight from ICC Academy Ground, Dubai. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

