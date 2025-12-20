India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Final LIVE Updates: India U19 skipper Ayush Mhatre won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan U19 in the U19 Asia Cup in Dubai. India named the same Playing XI which featured against Sri Lanka in the semi-final. On the other hand, Pakistan included Niqab Shafiq in the place of Daniyaal Ali Khan. India are unbeaten so far in the tournament, and also beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the group stages. Multiple players have starred for India, such as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu and Kanishk Chouhan. If India win, it will be their record-extending ninth U19 Asia Cup crown. (Live Scorecard)
IND vs PAK, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final LIVE Updates: India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, straight from ICC Academy Ground, Dubai:
IND vs PAK Live: Time for national anthems
Players of both the teams are out on the field for their respective national anthems. The highly anticipated U19 Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan will begin shortly. Stay tuned.
U19 Asia Cup Live: India's biggest threat
With the ball, India were led by pacer Deepesh Devendran, the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. However, Pakistan star Abdul Subhan is at-par with Deepesh and can be a big threat to Team India. Subhan has also taken 11 wickets and will aim for more in the summit clash.
IND vs PAK Live: Pakistan's Playing XI
Usman Khan, Sameer Minhas, Farhan Yousaf (c), Ahmed Hussain, Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Niqab Shagiq, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza
IND vs PAK Live: India's Playing XI
Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh
U19 Asia Cup Live: Toss
India skipper Ayush Mhatre wins the toss, opts to bowl against Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup final on Sunday in Dubai.
IND vs PAK Live: Focus on weather
After the semi-final match was interrupted by rain, all focus will be on Dubai's weather ahead of the U19 Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan. According to Accuweather, there's no chance of rain and it will be a sunny day during the final.
IND vs PAK Live: Pakistan's biggest strength
Pakistan will rely on Sameer Minhas, the team’s highest run-getter with 299 runs in four matches, including a century and a half-century. In bowling, right-arm pacer Abdul Subhan has been the most successful bowler with 11 wickets from three matches, while left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Sayyam has claimed eight wickets so far.
U19 Asia Cup Live: India's strong batting
Despite Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi not firing consistently, India can draw solace from the fact that other batters Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi and Abhigyan Kundu are amongst the runs. The batting is complemented by pacers Kishan Singh, and Deepesh Devendran, while being backed by spinners Khilan Patel and Kanishk Chouhan.
U19 Asia Cup Live: Practice for U19 World Cup
For India, who have won the U19 Asia Cup eight times, the final offers a chance to practice being in high-pressure scenarios ahead of next month’s Under-19 World Cup, while Pakistan will view it as another test of temperament ahead of the mega event in Zimbabwe and Namibia.
U19 Asia Cup Live: The fiery Abhigyan Kundu
The 50-over tournament has seen the rise of exciting young talents, such as 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu. If teenage prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi set the tone in the opener against UAE with a breathtaking 95-ball 171 as India piled up 433/6, Kundu etched his name into the record books against Malaysia. The left-hander smashed an unbeaten 125-ball 209, becoming the first Indian to score a double century in Youth ODIs.
IND vs PAK Live: Recap of semis
India carried that momentum into the semifinals on Friday, brushing aside Sri Lanka by eight wickets. Pakistan, on the other hand, reached the final by knocking out defending champions Bangladesh. India’s march to the final has been built on an all-round effort, with batters and bowlers gelling together seamlessly to form a formidable unit.
IND vs PAK Live: India's flawless run in group stage
The Ayush Mhatre-led Indian colts have been a class apart, winning all their Group A matches to finish on top ahead of Pakistan, who suffered their only group-stage defeat against India, a 90-run loss last Sunday.