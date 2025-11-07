India vs Pakistan Highlights, Hong Kong Cricket Sixes: India defeated Pakistan by just 2 runs, as the DLS method decided the winner following rain intervention in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, Pool C clash. India posted a total of 86/4 in their six overs, led by opener Robin Uthappa's 11-ball 28. Pakistan were on 41/1 after three overs, when rain stopped play. India all-rounder Stuart Binny's second over proved to be decisive, during which he took a wicket and conceded only seven runs. As a result, Dinesh Karthik-led India win their first match of the tournament, while Abbas Afridi's Pakistan suffer their first defeat.
India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2025, IND vs PAK Score Updates:
India vs Pakistan LIVE: Thank you!
That's a wrap for our live coverage of the India-Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes clash. A glimpse of some household names in Indian cricket, as Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik and Stuart Binny all made their mark.
Thank you for joining us. Do stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live and latest sports updates. Goodbye!
India vs Pakistan LIVE, Hong Kong Sixes: First win for India
First game, first win! The victory comes in unprecedented circumstances, but India once again reign supreme over Pakistan on the cricket field. Make that five straight wins for India over Pakistan over the last two months, if you include the Asia Cup and the Women's World Cup as well.
Pakistan end Pool C with one win and one loss, while India will take on Kuwait tomorrow in their second game.
India vs Pakistan LIVE: INDIA WIN!
India have beaten Pakistan by just 2 runs, via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. No more play will be possible in the match due to rain, and after calculations, it is India who have won by the narrowest of margins. Crucial victory for the men in blue!
IND 86/4 (6)
PAK 41/1 (3)
India vs Pakistan LIVE, Hong Kong Sixes: Rain stops play!
Rain halts play in Kowloon! The downpour has gotten a little too heavy, and the umpires have decided to stop play. The match is nicely poised, with Pakistan needing 46 runs in their final 3 overs. Stuart Binny has taken the big wicket for India.
PAK 41/1 (3)
India vs Pakistan LIVE: FOUR, SIX!
Spinner Shahbaz Nadeem was bowling an excellent over, but it gets spoiled on the final two balls. After conceding only 6 runs off the first four balls, Nadeem concedes a boundary and a maximum to Abdul Samad.
PAK 41/1 (3)
India vs Pakistan LIVE: Stunning over by Binny!
An excellent over by Stuart Binny! Khawaja and Samad struggle to time the experienced all-rounder, as Binny varies his line and length smartly. Just 1 run off the final 4 balls of the over. Shahbaz Nadeem will bowl next!
Meanwhile, it's raining a bit at the venue.
PAK 25/1 (2)
India vs Pakistan LIVE: OUT! Binny strikes!
WICKET! Stuart Binny! The former RCB and RR all-rounder concedes a six against Maaz Sadaqat on his first ball, but then comes back brilliantly. Binny bowls a slower ball, Maaz mistimes and is caught in the deep by captain Karthik!
PAK 24/1 (1.2)
India vs Pakistan LIVE: Great start by Pakistan
Big over to start for Pakistan! Khawaja Nafay doing the early damage against Abhimanyu Mithun. Nafay smashed two sixes and a four in the first over. Pressure on the Indian bowlers!
PAK 18/0 (1)
India vs Pakistan LIVE: Pakistan begin chase!
Pakistan begin their chase of 87. The first over is being bowled by Abhimanyu Mithun. Maaz Sadaqat and Khawaja Nafay are at the crease for Pakistan. The men in green chased down 124 against Kuwait, but India's bowling attack should provide a much sterner challenge.
India vs Pakistan LIVE, Hong Kong Sixes: India end on 86!
India finish on 86! 12 runs in the final over, helped massively by a maximum from Dinesh Karthik's bat. Abhimanyu Mithun fails to get bat on ball on the final two deliveries, meaning that India do not get past the three-figure mark.
IND 86/4 (6)
India vs Pakistan LIVE: 4, 6, 4, W!
Bharat Chipli finally gets into the act, slamming three big shots in a row. Two boundaries and a maximum against Abdul Samad. However, the former RCB batter gets caught at deep extra cover, attempting to hit another 6.
One over to go! Can India get 100?
IND 74/3 (5)
India vs Pakistan LIVE, Hong Kong Sixes: Great over for Pakistan
An excellent over for the men in green. Just 8 runs from the 4th over of the Indian innings. Karthik has started well, slamming two boundaries on his first two balls. However, Chipli is struggling at the other end.
IND 58/2 (4)
India vs Pakistan LIVE: OUT! 2 wickets in 1 over!
Horror over for India! Robin Uthappa and Stuart Binny depart in the space of three deliveries. Two wickets for Muhammad Shahzad. Uthappa is caught on the pds and gets out LBW. Binny hits a boundary first ball, but then mistimes his next shot and gets caught.
Captain Dinesh Karthik walks in and slams a boundary! 50 up for India.
IND 50/2 (3)
India vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: Uthappa on fire!
Robin Uthappa smashes another 6 and a 4, this time against Pakistan captain Abbas Afridi. Uthappa with a boundary through mid-wicket, and then a maximum over the bowler's head. Bharat Chipli also gets into the act with a 6.
IND 34/0 (2)
India vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: No ball, then SIX!
We are underway in dramatic fashion! Robin Uthappa receives a waist-high (nearly head-high) full toss from Shahid Aziz, which is called a no-ball. He whacks the free-hit away for 6 over deep square-leg. Uthappa also slams a boundary in the first over.
IND 13/0 (1)
India vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: Match to begin soon!
We are about to get underway in around 10 minutes! The match is being played at the Mission Road Ground in Kowloon, Hong Kong. In Uthappa, Karthik and Binny, India have three batters who smashed plenty of bowlers during their pomp!
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: Abbas Afridi's heroics
Pakistan captain Abbas Afridi took his team to an unlikely victory over Kuwait in the first Hong Kong Sixes match earlier today. Afridi smashed six sixes in an over, helping Pakistan chase down a target 124 in 6 overs on the last ball.
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: India playing 6
India Playing 6 vs Pakistan: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin Uthappa, Stuart Binny, Abhimanyu Mithun, Bharat Chipli, Shahbaz Nadeem.
A team filled with players who have proven themselves in the IPL in years gone by. No place for domestic veteran Priyank Panchal, who has nearly 9,000 first-class runs.
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl vs India
Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl! Pakistan captain Abbas Afridi, who smashed six sixes in their previous game, has put Dinesh Karthik-led India in to bat! This will be interesting.
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: India-Pak Asia Cup row still ongoing
The saga of the Asia Cup 2025 trophy continues to rage on between India and Pakistan. Despite winning the Asia Cup, India are yet to receive the trophy, after they refused to accept it from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's interior minister.
It is important to note that this tournament is not organised by the ACC. It is organised by Cricket Hong Kong, China, and is sanctioned by the ICC.
India vs Pakistan LIVE: What is the Hong Kong Sixes?
As the name suggests, the format of the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament revolves around the number 6. Each team fields 6 players, and play for 6 overs each. This is the 21st edition of the tournament.
India have only won it once (2005), but Pakistan are the joint-record champions with five titles!
India vs Pakistan LIVE: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2025 match between India and Pakistan. The two fierce rivals face off on the cricket field once again, this time in the unique format of the Hong Kong Sixes.
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates.