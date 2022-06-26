Former India captain Virat Kohli looked in some real good touch when he came out to bat in India's second innings of the ongoing warm-up match against Leicestershire at Grace Road. While the first innings saw Kohli losing his wicket on 33, he improved his performance in the second innings and scored 67 runs. During his fifty against Leicestershire on Saturday, Kohli played an upper-cut on a ball bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, and the video of the classic shot is now going viral on social media.

It was a short ball bowled outside off stump from Bumrah. The ball got good bounce off the surface and almost rose to Kohli chest but the batter played a beautiful upper-cut on it. The pace on the ball helped Kohli get a six off it.

Watch the video here:

Talking about the four-day match, India had the advantage by the end of play on Day 3. They were leading Leicestershire by 366 runs when the umpires decided to call for Stumps on Saturday.

In the first innings, India had declared at 246/8 before bundling out Leicestershire for 244 runs. While it was Srikar Bharat, who was the shining star for for India in the first innings, Kohli was the show-stopper in the second.

Rishabh Pant, who was playing for Leicestershire, scored 76 runs in the first innings. Meanwhile, Indian bowlers Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Navdeep Saini (Leicestershire) have also enjoyed the game so far with a three-wicket haul apiece.

Notably, the ongoing warm-up match is extremely important from India's perspective as the guests will be facing England in the rescheduled fifth Test match, starting July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

India have been given a body blow ahead of Test against England as skipper Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19. He will undergo an RT-PCR Test on Sunday to ascertain his CT value.