IND-W vs AUS-W, 1st T20I, Live Updates:India women's cricket team won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday in Navi Mumbai. For the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side, plenty will be at stake after a 0-3 hammering against Australia in the recently-concluded ODI series, having earlier lost a three-match T20I series to England. The historic wins in the one-off Test each against England and Australia notwithstanding, Harmanpreet's side has a lot of ground to cover in white-ball cricket to improve its dismal record against Australia. (Live Scorecard)

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Titas Sadhu.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Elysse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.