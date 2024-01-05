India vs Australia, 1st Women's T20I Live Score Updates
IND-W vs AUS-W, 1st T20I, Live: India women's cricket team won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the first T20I
IND-W vs AUS-W, 1st T20I, Live Updates:India women's cricket team won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday in Navi Mumbai. For the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side, plenty will be at stake after a 0-3 hammering against Australia in the recently-concluded ODI series, having earlier lost a three-match T20I series to England. The historic wins in the one-off Test each against England and Australia notwithstanding, Harmanpreet's side has a lot of ground to cover in white-ball cricket to improve its dismal record against Australia. (Live Scorecard)
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Titas Sadhu.
Australia: Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Elysse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.
4 Byes.
Fine stop! Pulls her length back does Renuka Singh and bowls it outside off, Beth Mooney cuts it from the crease towards backwards point. Jemimah Rodrigues dives low to her left and makes the stop.
SIX! Beth Mooney with the first maximum of the T20I series! Renuka Singh serves it up to the batter, outside off, Beth Mooney shuffles across and gets down on one knee. She gets the ball in her arc and slogs it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
At pace, on a back of a length, outside off, Beth Mooney plays it close to her body and cuts it late but straight to backward point.
Angling across the left-hander from over the wicket, on a length, Beth Mooney walks across her stumps and opens herself up to cream the drive to deep cover. Retains the strike with a single.
At 115.7 clicks, on a hard length, angling in at the hips, Alyssa Healy gets inside the line and glances it down to fine leg for one more single.
Offers width outside off, on a fullish length, Beth Mooney reaches out and knocks it to deep point for a run.
Back of a length, outside off, Alyssa Healy waits on it and steers it with an open bat face towards third man for a single.
Length delivery, around off, Beth Mooney uses her feet and strokes it towards extra cover where Shreyanka Patil dives to her right and keeps it to a single.
FOUR! Short and punished! Pooja Vastrakar starts with a loosener, short and not much pace behind it, over middle and leg, Beth Mooney rides on top of the bounce and rolls her wrists to pull this one to the left of square leg for the first boundary of the game.
Pooja Vastrakar to share the attack.
Gets the ball to angle back into the left-hander, on a good length, on middle, Beth Mooney is playing for the ball going away from her but adjusts well to cover the line of the ball. Gets an inside edge onto the front pad and the ball rolls in front of square leg for a single.
WIDE! Slightly wayward from Renuka Singh as she slips this one short but wide outside off, Beth Mooney lets it go fo a wide.
Back of a length, outside off, Beth Mooney gets on her toes and punches it on the bounce to backward point.
Drags her length back slightly and bowls it short, outside off, moving away, Beth Mooney reaches out to cut but does not go through with the shot as the ball goes past the outside edge.
Much better! Pitches it up, in the channel on off, Beth Mooney looks to get on the front foot to drive it down the ground but the ball angles away to go past the outside edge.
WIDE! At 105 clicks, on a length, swinging way outside off, left alone by Beth Mooney.
Leg bye! Shaping into the batter, a bit too straight, on a length, on the pads, Alyssa Healy looks to help it away with the angle but misses out as the ball rolls off her pads to the left of Richa Ghosh for a leg bye.
Alyssa Healy and Australia Women are away in this T20I series! Renuka Singh starts from over the wicket and serves with an upright seam, swinging in, on a good length, on the pads, Alyssa Healy lets the ball come to her and rolls her wrists to clip it through square leg for a couple of runs.
Done with the pre-match formalities! There is a light show going on at the stadium just before the start of the game. The India Women players are already out in the middle. Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney are the two openers for Australia Women. Renuka Singh has the new ball and is raring to go. Let's play...