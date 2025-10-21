Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took 7/102 in an impressive comeback from injury as South Africa bowled out Pakistan for 333 before lunch Tuesday in the second cricket test. Maharaj, who missed South Africa's series-opening loss at Lahore last week due to a groin injury, snared the last five Pakistan wickets for 15 runs on Day 2 in a dramatic batting collapse. Off-spinner Simon Harmer had figures of 2/75 and pace bowler Kagiso Rabada returned 1/60. Maharaj's figures are now the best by a bowler in a Test match between South Africa and Pakistan in Pakistan.

Maharaj bettered the previous best of 7/128 taken by Paul Adams at Lahore in 2003.

World Test Championship winner South Africa reached 9 without loss at lunch on Day 2 after captain Aiden Markram survived a close lbw television review against Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Resuming Tuesday at 259/5, Saud Shakeel (66) and Salman Ali Agha (45) extended their sixth-wicket stand to 70 runs before Pakistan's lower-order crumbled against Maharaj on a dry wicket.

South Africa made amends to their lackluster fielding on Day 1, when they dropped several catches, and held onto all their chances on Day 2.

Pakistan's sixth-wicket pair combined well in the first hour with left-hander Shakeel completing his half century off 118 balls when he pushed Maharaj to square leg for two runs.

Marco Jansen and Rabada bowled to tight lengths and also missed the outside edges of both batters but couldn't get the breakthrough before Maharaj struck just before the drinks break.

Maharaj's sliding delivery hit Agha on the shin as he went to play for the turn but missed the straight ball. In his next over, Maharaj found the outside edge of Shakeel's bat and Markram, who had dropped Abdullah Shafique in the slip on Day 1, didn't miss out.

Afridi, who was unveiled as Pakistan's new ODI captain on Monday, was out without scoring when he played Maharaj across the line and was clean bowled.

