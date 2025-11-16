Story ProgressBack to home
The second unofficial ODI between India A and South Africa A reaches a crucial stage in Rajkot, with the hosts holding a 1-0 lead. Ruturaj Gaikwad was the star of the opening game, anchoring a successful chase of 286 with a composed century. South Africa A, despite a top-order collapse, demonstrated resilience as their lower-order posted a competitive total, confirming their fighting spirit. The pitch is expected to remain a batting-friendly track, promising another high-scoring encounter. India A, led by Tilak Varma, a side that features a blend of established and young talents like Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh, will aim to seal the series, while the visitors must win to force a decider. (Live Scorecard)
Hello cricket aficionados, from the vibrant city of Rajkot, we welcome you for an entertaining day of South Africa A in India, 3 Unofficial ODI Series, 2025 action. The historic Niranjan Shah Stadium plays host as India A squares off against South Africa A in what promises to be a close affair.