Former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga has extended his support to Imran Khan amid rising concerns about his health. Ranatunga, a World Cup-winning captain just like Imran, has urged the Pakistan government to provide appropriate medical care to the legendary all-rounder, who has reportedly lost 85% of his vision in one eye. Imran, Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning captain, has been held in solitary confinement since September 2023. His health has deteriorated recently after jail authorities allegedly ignored repeated medical complaints for months.

In a detailed statement, Ranatunga reflected on Imran's profound impact on world cricket, adding that he inspired millions like him.

"Imran Khan was not only an inspiration for millions of Pakistanis, but was also someone whom I, and many other young cricketers, admired and aspired to be. He transcended cricket and politics. He was a symbol of hope, a patriot who carried his nation's dreams on his shoulders, and an icon respected beyond Pakistan's borders," said Ranatunga.

Earlier this week, 14 former cricket captains-including Indian greats Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev-called for the "fair and humane treatment" of the former Prime Minister. The captains, who are a part of the statement are: Michael Atherton OBE, Allan Border AO, Michael Brearley OBE, Greg Chappell AO MBE, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark AO, Sunil Gavaskar, David Gower OBE, Kim Hughes, Nasser Hussain OBE, Sir Clive Lloyd CBE, Kapil Dev Nikhanj, Stephen Waugh AO, John Wright MBE

Echoing similar sentiments, Ranatunga requested the Pakistan government show compassion in their treatment of Imran.

"At this difficult time, I urge the authorities in Pakistan to treat him with humanity and dignity. Whatever the circumstances may be, it is important that compassion prevails. I implore that proper care and fairness be given to a man who has dedicated his life to his country," he added.

Ranatunga concluded by issuing a heartfelt message, emphasizing that Imran is a human being first and a politician second.

"Before the politician and before the cricketer, there was Imran Khan-a human being deserving empathy, compassion, and humanity," he said.