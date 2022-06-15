Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has risen to the third spot in the latest ICC Men's Test Bowler Rankings. There was some reshuffling in the latest bowling rankings with towering Kiwi quick Kyle Jamieson dropping three places to sixth after he injured his back against England. That allowed India speedster Jasprit Bumrah (third), Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi (fourth) and South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada (fifth) to all rise a spot, while a pair of Jamieson's New Zealand team-mates swapped positions inside the top 10.

Experienced left-armer Trent Boult jumped four places to ninth on the bowling rankings, but that saw compatriot Tim Southee demoted five spots to 13th.

England batter Joe Root claimed the top spot in the latest ICC Men's Test Batter Rankings, ending the reign of Aussie batter Marnus Labuschagne at the top.

Labuschagne climbed to the top in December last year after knocks of 103 and 51 against England in Adelaide, but Root's recent amazing form has helped him knock Labuschagne from the top.

Root has already scored four centuries in this calendar year and became just the second Englishman to score more than 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

The Englishman now has a total of 897 rating points, five points more than Labuschagne in second place.

Labuschagne may get the chance to regain top billing when Australia take on Sri Lanka in a two-match World Test Championship series away from home later this month, but Root has a busy period of Test cricket ahead of him too.

Root is currently in the middle of a three-match Test series against New Zealand, with England also hosting India for a one-off Test and South Africa for three matches over the coming months.

Promoted

Australia's Steve Smith remains in third place on the latest Test rankings, with Pakistan captain Babar Azam and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson making up the top five.

The biggest mover in the rankings was Daryl Mitchell, with the New Zealand batter rising a whopping 33 places to sit 17th overall following scores of 190 and 69* in the second Test against England at Trent Bridge.