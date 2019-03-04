ICC In Constant Touch With Us, Says BCCI Secretary Amitabh Choudhary

The Board Of Control For Cricket in India's (BCCI) secretary Amitabh Choudhary on Monday said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has been in constant touch with the BCCI and that the governing body has conveyed to them that boycotting any country from where terror emanates is not within the domain of the ICC. "ICC Chairman after discussing with the board has conveyed to us that boycotting any country from where terror emanates is not within the domain of ICC," Amitabh Choudhary told reporters.

The BCCI had previously written a letter to the ICC raising two concerns, one was regarding security for the players and fans. The second matter was related to suggesting India and other members take no part with teams which come from areas where terror emanates from.

There has been a huge outcry in the country urging India not to play against Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup after a terror attack in Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14.

"The main concern raised by us was of security of players and the fans which the ICC has decided to look after. The ECB representative Colin Graves also said the same view," Choudhary added.

When questioned about India's 2019 World Cup squad, the secretary said that the deadline will be followed by the management to name the squad.

"Selection of players is of paramount importance and we will follow the ICC deadline for naming the players," he said.

India are scheduled to play Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup match on June 16 in Manchester.