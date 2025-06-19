Anaya Bangar, child of former India batter Sanjay Bangar, has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to support transgender cricketers. Anaya, who was formerly named Aryan, shared an eight-page athlete testing report detailing her journey as an athlete, post Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT). Taking to Instagram, Anaya shared a video and revealed that she is eligible to take part in women's cricket. In the video, Anaya revealed that she collaborated with the Manchester Metropolitan University after completing a year of HRT.

The 23-year-old added that the University conducted a test to collect data on her muscle power, endurance, glucose, and oxygen levels, comparing them with cisgender female athletes. As per the test reports, the parameters fell within cisgender female athlete norms.

"For the first time, I'm sharing the scientific report that documents my journey as a trans woman athlete. Over the past year, I've undergone structured physiological assessments after starting hormone therapy. This report captures the real, measurable impact of my transition not opinions, not assumptions, but data," Anaya can be heard as saying in the video.

"I'm submitting this to the BCCI and ICC, with full transparency and hope. My only intention is to start a conversation based on facts not fear. To build space, not divide it. Whether you agree or not, thank you for witnessing," she added.

"Science kehta hai main women's cricket ke liye eligible hoon. Ab sawaal yeh hai kya duniya tayyar hai sach sunne ke liye? (Science says I am eligible for women's cricket. Now, the question is whether the world ready to accept the truth?" Anaya captioned the video.

Currently, transgender cricketers are not eligible to take part in women's cricket. This ban was imposed during an ICC board meeting following the Cricket World Cup in 2023.

Anaya underwent a hormonal replacement therapy and gender reaffirming surgery last year and lives in the United Kingdom currently.