Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir minced no words while criticising the national team following the disappointing loss to India in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday. In a viral video, the 34-year-old got emotional while speaking about Pakistan's batting collapse in the summit clash. Put into bat, Pakistan collapsed from 113-1 to 146 all out after Sahibzada Farhan (57 runs in 38 balls) and Fakhar Zaman (46 in 35) had given a solid start. Amir labelled the team's batting collapse as unbelievable, and compared it to last year's T20 World Cup match in New York, also against India.

"This is unbelievable. I still can't understand what exactly happened. After a big part of the game, it felt like the match we lost to India in the 2024 World Cup - like we just gave it away on a plate. We really missed a huge opportunity; we could have won this match," said Amir.

The left-arm pacer questioned the shot selection of the players, highlighting how no one took the mantle of anchoring the innings.

"Our plan wasn't clear - a new batsman comes in, and instead of settling in, they try to hit immediately. This wasn't the first match either; it should have been clear by now that in every game, the first ten overs yield runs, but the last ten overs are tricky. Why? Because the ball gets softer, it doesn't come onto the bat the same way, and it becomes harder for new batsmen. At that stage, only a set batsman can make an impact," he added.

Amir also praised India's Tilak Varma for his composure under pressure in the chase. The southpaw hit an unbeaten 69 to help India chase down 147 on a two-paced track. He also urged the Pakistan players to learn something from Tilak.

"Look at Tilak Verma - his game awareness is incredible. Our guys still have a lot to learn about when to play what shot. Tilak played smart cricket, built partnerships, and took singles when required. That's how you win matches. We could have won this final. As of now, that's all I can say," Amir concluded.