In a massive boost for the Indian cricket team ahead of the New Zealand ODI series, Shreyas Iyer has reportedly been declared match-fit by the medical team at the Centre of Excellence (COE), Bengaluru. The player had suffered a serious spleen laceration while attempting a diving catch off Alex Carey during the third India vs Australia ODI in October last year. Subsequent scans at a hospital in Sydney revealed internal bleeding that required immediate hospitalization and intensive care. He underwent a minor surgical procedure to control the bleeding and was closely monitored by medical specialists in Australia and India, including the Indian team doctor, before his condition improved and he flew back home.

The right-handed batter had been named in India's 15-member squad for the three-match ODI series against the Blackcaps, starting January 11. However, his availability was subject to fitness clearance from the COE. Iyer has now been cleared to play the series, claimed an Indian Express report.

Making a return to domestic cricket, Iyer led Mumbai in two matches, scoring 82 and 45 against Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, respectively.

Apart from Iyer, veteran players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will also be seen in action during the New Zealand ODIs. Shubman Gill, who missed out on India's T20 World Cup squad, will lead the side in the one-dayers, with Iyer continuing as his deputy.

The BCCI selectors have dropped Dhruv Jurel, while Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul have been retained as wicketkeepers in India's ODI squad. With Hardik Pandya missing out due to fitness concerns and workload management ahead of the T20 World Cup, young all-rounder Nitish Reddy has also retained his spot in the team.

India's ODI squad for New Zealand series: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.