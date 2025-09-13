Ahead of her side's first ODI against Australia, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that these three ODIs against the world champion are of massive importance to the team and there will be opportunities given to everyone throughout this series to keep the squad fresh heading into the marquee tournament. The first of the three-ODIs between India and Australia will take place on Sunday at New Chandigarh, as India aim to ramp up preparations for the home ICC Cricket World Cup starting from September 30 against Sri Lanka at Guwahati.

"Before the World Cup, this series is very important for us, and we are very happy that we have got this opportunity playing with one of the best teams before going to the World Cup." said India captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the pre-match press conference as quoted by ICC.

"These three matches are very important. At the same time, we are thinking about allowing everyone to get an opportunity so that everybody keeps fresh for the World Cup, and at the same time, this series is very important, and we will give a hundred per cent and try to win," she added.

The Indian skipper is proud of her side that has made leaps and bounds progress over the years, and she believes this team has everything in them to beat a tough opposition like Australia.

"We have been a team that has been working hard and showing improvement day by day."

"On the other hand, Australia had a good set-up from the start. They have been dominating for a long time. But now we have come to a point where everyone is thinking that we can beat them. Earlier, we were working hard to get to that level," she continued.

Harmanpreet also said that work was put in areas like fielding and fitness, and results are coming.

India has great momentum behind them, having won 9 of the 11 ODIs they have played this year. Their successes include series wins against England and Ireland, as well as a tri-series victory that featured Sri Lanka and South Africa.

"I think the process that has been going on for the past one and a half years has been quite good. We have seen a lot of improvements in it," she said.

"Even the last series, which we played in England, they had one of the best sides, and we beat them. So that shows that we are doing a lot of things right and are on the right track," he added.

Harmanpreet said that it has been years since India has been playing Australia and England, and they know these two teams really well.

"So I think now the belief is there in the team that we can beat any team any day. I think that is something which is very important. Wherever you are playing, it should be believed that first of all the end, then the result follows automatically. So I think that belief is there," she concluded.

