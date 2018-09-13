Angry Fans Suggest Career Options For Hardik Pandya After Instagram Post

The Indian cricket team left their fans frustrated after a poor run in the recently-concluded Test series against England and the fans' mood didn't improve when India team all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to Instagram and said that the series, which his side lost 1-4, was 'well fought' by the visitors. "Back to India gutted with the result but it was a well fought series and good to be back home for couple of days before we fly again for Asia cup in few days time," Hardik Pandya said. Fans took no time to lash out at the cricketer and suggested a few other career options for him.

A fan said, "isko koi rapper bana do iska mann nai lagta cricket me, rapper jaise huliya bana ke Show off krta rehta hai hamesha." (make him a rapper, he is not focussed on cricket, shows off like a rapper).

"Bartender," another fan said.

"You look like a gangster," said a third.

Ur behavior Too much over action first play well cricket otherwise u remain this style only not place in cricket," another fan said.

Hardik Pandya notched up the scores of 4, 18, 52 not out and 11 the series. He was dropped for the fifth and final Test. He averages 31.29 in Test cricket with a highest score of 108.

Hardik Pandya has also picked 17 wickets in the longest format of the game from 11 matches.

The 24-year-old will be next seen in action at the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to get underway from September 15.