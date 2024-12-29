India all-rounder Hardik Pandya did not enjoy a good comeback to one-day cricket, as he played his first 50-over game in more than a year. Playing for state side Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Bengal, Pandya managed to score just one run, getting out on the second ball. Pandya last played 50-over cricket in October 2023, when he played for India against Baroda in a World Cup group game, before picking up an injury. He will be hoping to get more match practice ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy game, Pandya came into bat at No. 5, but was dismissed by Bengal's Pradipta Pramanik for just 1.

In what would be better news for Team India, Pandya seemed in good touch with the ball in hand. Opening the bowling, Pandya bowled seven overs, picking up a wicket as well. He ended with figures of 1/33 and dismissed the dangerous Abishek Porel.

However, Baroda's total of 228 was not enough for victory. An unbeaten 99 by domestic stalwart Anustup Majumdar took Bengal to victory by seven wickets with seven overs remaining.

Pandya will be hoping to regain fitness and form ahead of the Champions Trophy set to be held in late February. Given his all-round skills, as a powerful batter and a fast-bowling all-rounder, Pandya's fitness will be a huge boost to Team India.

Pandya was a regular for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, batting and bowling all four overs regularly.

While Pandya's fitness may be crucial for Team India, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir and co. may have a reliable backup in the form of Nitish Reddy. The 21-year-old has shown incredible form in both T20Is and Tests, and even smashed his maiden Test century in the fourth Test against Australia in Melbourne.