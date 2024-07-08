Two former stars of their respective teams, Harbhajan Singh and Kamran Akmal came face to face in the 'World Championship Of Legens' event in Birmingham on Saturday, as India's team took on Pakistan veterans' side. The two former cricketers, who have squared off against each other multiple times during their active playing days, were spotted engaging in an aminated chat during the meet. While the audio of the clip wasn't available, a calculated guess suggests that the two must've spoken about the controversial remarks Kamran had made as a pundit on a Pakistani TV channel, while analysing an Indian cricket team's game at the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Harbhajan-Akmal row started after the latter made racist joke at India's Arshdeep Singh.

"Kuch bhi ho sakta hai... Dekhein last over karna Arshdeep Singh ne hai. Waise uska rhythm nahi laga. 12 bajj gaye hai (Anything can happen. The last over will be bowled by Arshdeep Singh; he hasn't looked in a great rhythm. And It is already 12)," Akmal had said on a show.

As the video went viral on social media, Harbhajan launched a scathing attack at Kamran, saying: "Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal.. You should know the history of sikhs before u open ur filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved ur mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o'clock . Shame on you guys.. Have some Gratitude"

Kamran also issued an apology later on "I deeply regret my recent comments and sincerely apologize to @harbhajan_singh and the Sikh community. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful. I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry. #Respect #Apology."

As for the match in WCL, Pakistan defeated India by 68 runs.