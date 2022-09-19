Story ProgressBack to home
Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket LIVE: Unbeaten Gujarat Giants Opt To Bowl Against Manipal Tigers
Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket Score: Gujarat Giants won their opening match of the tournament, while Manipal Tigers suffered a loss.
Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket Score: Gujarat Giants aim for 2nd win.
Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket LIVE:Gujarat Giants skipper Virender Sehwag has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Manipal Tigers. Unbeaten Gujarat Giants take on Manipal Tigers in the third match of ongoing Legends League Cricket. Both the teams met with contrasting results in their opening games. Gujarat had defeated India Capitals by 3 wickets in the tournament opener, while Manipal lost to Bhilwara Kings by an equal margin in their first match of the ongoing LLC season. Monday's match gives Gujarat a chance to consolidate their top spot in the table. Meanwhile, Manipal Tigers will also fancy their chances in the game to improve their position in the points table.
Here are the Live Updates of Legends League Cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers:
- 19:10 (IST)GG vs MT Legends League Match: Gujarat to bowl firstGujarat Giants skipper Virender Sehwag has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Manipal Tigers.
- 18:56 (IST)Legends League Cricket 2022: Hello guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the third match of Legends League Cricket 2022 that takes place between Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers in Lucknow.
