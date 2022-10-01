Former India Under-19 captain Unmukt Chand has suffered an eye injury in the United States while playing cricket. The 29-year-old shared a couple of pictures of his injury on social media. In the shared images, Chand's left eye is swollen, so much that the player is unable to open it. Chand, who retired from Indian cricket to be able to play in the US, suffered the grave injury while playing for Silicon Valley Strikers in Minor League Cricket in the country, reported news agency PTI.

"It's never a smooth ride for an athlete. Some days you come home victorious, other days disappointed & there are some when you come home with bruises and dents," tweeted Chand on Saturday.

"Grateful to God to have survived a possible disaster. Play hard but be safe. It's a thin line," wrote the Delhi-born player while also thanking people for sending him good wishes.

Chand had retired from Indian cricket in August last year and in January 2022, he became the first Indian male to play in the Big Bash League of Australia. He played for Melbourne Renegades in his first season.

The player had captained India in the 2012 U-19 World Cup and led the team to the title. In the final, against Australia, he had scored an unbeaten 111 to help India chase down their target of 226 runs.

Chand has so far played 67 First Class matches and 120 List A games, alongside 79 T20s.

(With PTI Inputs)