The ferocious Gautam Gambhir was named head coach of the Indian cricket team by the BCCI, which hoped that he would bring "tenacity and leadership" to the position that was held with "remarkable success" by Rahul Dravid until recently. Gambhir's arrival isn't the only change in India's coaching setup, with the former opening batter also looking to bring in his own coaching staff. While Abhishek Nayar, the assistant coach at Kolkata Knight Riders, is one of Gambhir's preferences, he reportedly also wants former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer R Vinay Kumar as the bowling coach in the Indian team.

According to a report in RevSportz, Gambhir has submitted the names of Abhishek Nayar, as assistant coach and R Vinay Kumar, as bowling coach, to the BCCI. WIth Gambhir's coaching tenure beginning with the Sri Lanka series, the BCCI would need to act quickly upon the recommendations made by Gambhir.

The 42-year-old Gambhir was the front-runner to replace Dravid whose tenure ended with the country's title win in the T20 World Cup in Barbados last month.

"It is an absolute honour to serve my tricolour, my people, my country," said Gambhir in a BCCI statement.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Rahul Dravid and his team of support staff for their exemplary run with the team. I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Head Coach for Team India.

"I have always taken pride while donning the Indian jersey during my playing days and it is going to be no different when I take up this new role.

Gambhir said he looks forward to working closely with the BCCI, Head of Cricket VVS Laxman, the support staff, and, "most importantly, the players, as we work towards achieving success in the upcoming tournaments." Gambhir's first assignment as India coach will be the of tour Sri Lanka for three T20Is and as many ODIs starting July 27.

Advertisement

"The Board would like to thank former Head Coach, Mr Rahul Dravid for his brilliant run with the team. Team India now embarks on a journey under a new coach – Mr Gautam Gambhir," said BCCI President Roger Binny in an elaborate statement.

The Board stated that the Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik on Tuesday unanimously recommended Gambhir. The BCCI had invited applications for the position on May 13.

"His experience, dedication, and vision for the game make him the ideal candidate to guide our team forward. We are confident that under his leadership, Team India will continue to excel and make the nation proud," Binny.

With PTI Inputs

Advertisement