Suryakumar Yadav had a series to forget as India suffered a 1-2 defeat to Australia after losing the final ODI by 21 runs. Suryakumar, who is currently the no. 1 batter in T20Is, registered three straight ducks during the series. With India set to host the ODI World Cup later this year, several current and former cricketers have questioned his place in the ODI team. In the third and final ODI, Suryakumar was demoted down the order, but the decision of the team management backfired as he was cleaned up on the first ball by Ashton Agar.

However, former India all-rounder Ajay Jadeja said that the management made a huge blunder by sending Suryakumar at no. 7.

"He's the same Suryakumar Yadav who scored 360 degrees across the ground. It isn't as if he doesn't know how to play. It's all about the mindset. When someone like Virat Kohli faced so many months out of form, it means there's something in the mind that affects your game. If you're thinking too much, and you're making the player wait for his batting, the doubt only increases,"Ajay Jadeja said on Cricbuzz.

To further back his claim, Jadeja suggested that a player needs to play more balls in order to regain his confidence.

"In our days, it used to be said that if someone isn't in form, and if he plays at no.4 and you send him at no.7, it will always be more challenging. You will always feel more comfortable when you bat up the order. When you come at no.7, whatever strength you have in your batting, you've already lost 60-80 percent of it. You haven't made it any easier. You can only regain form when you play ahead. You can't save anyone. If you try to save someone, this game will only bite you more," he added.

In 21 ODI innings, Suryakumar has scored just 433 runs, averaging just over 24.