MS Dhoni is among the greatest captains ever India produced. The legend retired from international cricket as the only skipper to win all three major ICC white-ball titles - T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011) and Champions Tropy (2013). After Dhoni, it was Virat Kohli, who took over the duties and led the side well across the three formats. After Kohli, Rohit Sharma took the charge and went on to win the 2024 T20 World Cup title for India. When asked to pick between Dhoni and Rohit's captaincies, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh preferred the style of Rohit.

"I chose Rohit above Dhoni because Rohit is people's captain. He goes up to the people and asks them what they want. His teammates connect with him very well," Harbhajan Singh told Sports Yaari.

"He didn't talk to anyone. He wanted to convey his thoughts through his silence. It was his way of communicating with others," he added.

While Dhoni is regarded as the one of the best leaders the world of cricket witnessed, Rohit is often looked as the players' captain for the freedom and backing he gives them, especially the bowlers.

"The better captain is the one, who makes you fight for victory. For me, what Dhoni has done as captain, Rohit has also done it. He is no lesser than anyone," said Harbhajan.

Rohit callled time on his T20I career with India's World Cup win in 2024. After him, Suryakumar Yadav was appointed the duty to lead the side in the shortest format of the game. However, Rohit continues to lead the Indian cricket team in the ODIs and Test format.

Recently, Rohit-led India registered a 2-0 clean sweep over Bangladesh. The side registered a 280 victory in the first game that was held in Chennai before winning the second game by 7 wickets.