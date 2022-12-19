England's debutant leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed completed a five-wicket haul on Test debut in Karachi in the third and final Test of the series against Pakistan, becoming the youngest Test bowler in history to get a fifer on debut. At 18 years and 126 days, Rehan became the youngest bowler in men's Test history to take a five-wicket haul on debut. The leg-spinner beat the record held by Pat Cummins when he picked up his fifth wicket on day three of the Karachi Test. Cummins was 18 years, and 193 days old when he took 6/79 against South Africa back in 2011.

Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel were putting together a fine partnership for Pakistan when Rehan turned the advantage firmly in England's way with the wickets of Azam (54), Mohammad Rizwan (7), and Shakeel (53) in a six-over stretch.

He cleaned up the last two scalps of Mohammad Wasim and Agha Salman to finish with a five-for on debut as Pakistan were bowled out for 216 in their second innings, setting England a target of 167.

Earlier, electing to bat first, Pakistan had posted 304 in their first innings, with fifties by skipper Babar Azam (78) and Agha Salman (56). Spinner Jack Leach (4/140) was the pick of the bowlers for England.

England gained a 50-run lead in the match and they were bundled out for 354 in their first innings. Harry Brook (111) and Ben Foakes (64) were the leading batters for the visitors. Nauman Ali (4/126) and Abrar Ahmed (4/150) were standout bowlers for Pakistan.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Rehan became the 53rd England bowler to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut, a feat that Will Jacks had achieved earlier in the series.

However, Rehan's age made him the youngest to the feat on Test debut. Rehan had earlier become England's youngest Test debutant when he was handed a cap for the third Test of the series.

Earlier this year, Ahmed impressed in the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup as England's second-highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets in four matches at an average of 12.58.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

"It Feels Great": Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain On Winning FIH Nations Cup Trophy