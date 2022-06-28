The Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum era started with a magnificent win for England as the Three Lions defeated New Zealand 3-0 in the three-match Test series. In the Headingley Test, England defeated New Zealand by seven wickets as they chased down 296 in just 54.2 overs. Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root remained unbeaten on 71 and 86 to help England get over the line. In the entire series, England played an aggressive brand of cricket, and this saw England chasing more than 250 in all three Tests of the series.

After the win, England Cricket's official handle said that the side has done things differently and they loved what transpired on the pitch.

"We've done things differently. We've loved it. We hope you have too," tweeted England Cricket.

We've done things differently.

We've loved it.

We hope you have too pic.twitter.com/JYQqNIYytw — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 27, 2022

Rain had washed out the morning session on Day 5 of the third Test to leave England, 183-2 overnight, with 78 overs lefyt in which to score the 113 more runs they needed for victory.

Promoted

But they required just 15.2 overs, with Bairstow ending the match after just over an hour's play Monday with a six over deep midwicket off spinner Michael Bracewell.

Victory gave England a 3-0 clean sweep of New Zealand in their first series under new captain Ben Stokes and red-ball coach Brendon McCullum, a former New Zealand skipper.