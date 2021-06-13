Former skipper Nasser Hussain lashed out at the England players for not adopting the conventional approach following a batting collapse on day three of the second Test against New Zealand on Saturday. England crumbled on day three before taking a slender lead of 37 runs before the end of the play. The hosts ended the day at 122/9 after losing seven wickets in the final session of the day. Nasser Hussain said England are trying to "reinvent the wheel" in the longest format of the game.

"There seems to have been a reinvention of the wheel out there with batting. Techniques out there that everyone else who has played the game before - they are all wrong and we are right," Sky Sports quoted Nasser as saying.

"We're going to have these odd little techniques, we're going to have the bat coming across it, we're going to stand funny, we're going to swing outside our off stump because everyone else in the history of the game - Viv Richards, you are wrong, and we are right," he added.

The former skipper said England can't even give the excuse of the pitches turning since they are playing in home conditions.

"I'm not seeing 'we are right' at the moment, whether it be in Sri Lanka where Joe Root carried them, whether it be in India and they don't have the excuse of the pitches turning here," said Nasser.

Nasser wants England to adopt the old-school method and get that big first innings score when playing Test cricket.

"Whether it being the seaming ball or the spinning ball, they are right and everyone else is wrong. And I don't see a young batting line-up," he said.

"I see Sibley, Burns, Crawley, Root and Pope. There's no one missing in that top five - then come Stokes and Buttler. They've got all the coaches, all the backroom staff - please, just get back to playing normally and getting a first innings score," Nasser added.

Resuming their innings from 229/3, New Zealand took the scorecard to 312/5 in the first session on Saturday. England picked up two wickets in the morning session but New Zealand managed to take the lead by 23 runs.

In the second session, New Zealand's inning folded for 388 but the visitors took a handy lead of 85 runs. Moreover, England lost two quick wickets before Tea as Henry removed both openers.

In the final session, England crumbled in front of New Zealand bowlers as they lost seven wickets as New Zealand took a big step towards victory on Sunday. England are currently leading by 37 runs but they have only one wicket in hand.