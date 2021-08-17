After India's thrilling win against England at Lord's in the second Test, opener Rohit Sharma on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a picture with his wife Ritika Sajdeh. "Everything that's happening in the world right now makes us want to just hold on tight to the ones we love and pray that our time on this planet finds a place of peace and love for every living thing on it," wrote Rohit as caption for the post. The picture garnered more than 300,000 likes in just half an hour of it being posted. Rohit and Ritika have been in the UK for more than two months now and have posted several pics on social media in this period.

India defeated England by 151 runs in the second Test to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series. Rohit Sharma put a splendid performance with the bat in the first innings where he scored 83 runs and added 126 runs for the first wicket with KL Rahul.

"Every single one of us wanted this win, you could see it, you could feel it, and watching it play out was incredible," wrote Rohit in a post on social media after the win.

India were in a spot of bother on Day 5 when they were reduced to 209 for 8 in the second innings, but Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah shared an unbeaten 89-run stand for the ninth wicket to help India set England 272 to win.

The visitors were on top of the English batsmen right from the first over of the chase. The Indian seamers were relentless with their lines and lengths, and as a result, England were bundled out for 120 runs in the fourth innings and India registered yet another win away from home.